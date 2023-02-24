Fort Wayne Cinema Center is getting ready for the Academy Awards with blocks of nominated short films starting this weekend and an Oscars party March 11.
The art house theater, 437 E. Berry St., will screen live action, animation and two documentary short film blocks Saturday, Sunday and March 4 and 5. The animation block will also screen March 9 and 11.
The animated block includes “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” “The Flying Sailor,” “Ice Merchants,” “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” and “My Year of Dicks.”
The animated shorts are suitable for ages 10 and older, except for the final film. The other blocks are rated R.
Live action shorts are “An Irish Goodbye,” “Ivalu,” “Le Pupille,” “Night Ride (Nattrikken),” and “The Red Suitcase (La Valise Rouge).” Documentary shorts are “Haulout,” “The Elephant Whisperers,” “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “Stranger at the Gate.”
Cinema Center’s Oscar Party fundraiser is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 11 with red carpet arrival, music, games and trivia. The red carpet will have a robotic camera for slow-motion video selfies and there will be hors d’oeuvres by Ceruti’s and a cash bar. The evening includes a screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which led Academy Award nominations with 11 nods including best picture.
“After taking an Oscar Party hiatus for a few years, we’re thrilled to bring this annual event back to Cinema Center,” Vice President Christi Hille says in a news release. “Cinema Center has always been one of the only places in town to see Academy Award-nominated films as they release throughout the year. This event helps us celebrate the high-caliber films we showcase year-round, like ‘To Leslie,’ ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ and many others.”
Tickets for the party are $50 general admission and $25 for students at CinemaCenter.org.
The Academy Awards ceremony is March 12.