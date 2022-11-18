Cinema Center has launched a campaign to raise $41,000 by February to pay for a new projector for its main screening theater.
The current projector is nearly 10 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy, according to a news release from the nonprofit art house theater. Replacement parts are hard to find for the system.
A new, bulb-less laser projector will last longer, require less maintenance and produce a more brilliant image, the release says.
The new projector has been chosen and Cinema Center is working with a company to order and install it, associate executive director Alix R. Watson tells The Journal Gazette. Supply chain permitting, the projector could be installed this winter.
“We expect the company we’re working with to get our projector by the end of February,” she says. “With lead times being what they are, … that’s as fast as they could get a new projector in for us.”
If the money isn’t raised by then, the installation would likely have to be delayed.
But Watson says Cinema Center has faith the local community will help the theater reach its goal in time to install the projector when it becomes available.
More than $5,000 has already been raised in the “Greenlight Our Future” campaign, which began during Hobnobben Film Festival in October. Donations can be made at cinemacenter.org/donate.
Cinema Center is also seeking grants to help pay for the projector, Watson says.
The current projector in the 126-seat main theater was installed in August 2013 after a campaign that raised $25,000 in donations and two matching grants up to $25,000.
It was the first digital projector for Cinema Center, which made the switch because distributors were offering fewer movies on film reels as the industry shifted to the cheaper digital format.
Cinema Center’s second screening space, the Spectator Lounge, opened in 2018 and uses a separate digital projection system. Watson says that projector also needs to be replaced, but the main theater’s system is the priority for this campaign.
The cost of the main projector far exceeds that of the projector in the lounge, she says.