Embassy Theatre is revisiting the silent film era of a century ago with a series of four movies this summer accompanied by its Grande Page pipe organ.
The series launches at 3 p.m. Sunday with a screening of the 1922 film “Blood and Sand,” starring Rudolph Valentino as a toreador who falls in love with two women. Organist Dennis James will accompany the film.
A special cocktail, named after the movie, will be available for the screening.
Also in the lineup:
• June 12: “Grandma’s Boy,” a 1922 film featuring Harold Lloyd as a young man that must find his courage to when a rogue tramp menaces his hometown; accompanied by organist Clark Wilson.
• July 10: The 1922 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ orphan tale “Oliver Twist” starring Lon Chaney as Fagin; accompanied by Wilson.
• July 24: “The Iron Horse” from 1924, starring George O’Brien as a man working on the dream of a transcontinental railway; accompanied by James.
Tickets for each movie are $10 for adults and free for Embassy members, children 12 and younger, and seniors 65 and older. Go to Ticketmaster.com, call 424-5665 or use the box office at the venue, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.
The Embassy’s Grande Page pipe organ was installed in 1928 and is one of only three organs of its kind. In addition to music, it can create sounds like sirens, train whistles and chirping birds, according to a news release from the venue.