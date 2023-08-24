A record number of films, a screening with live score and a block of stories from Ukraine are among highlights of Hobnobben Film Festival announced Thursday.
Now in its eighth year, the festival will include a record number of movies: 144 films from 30 countries in 27 languages. It runs Oct. 19 to 22 at Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. More than 20% of the films have an Indiana connection, according to a news release.
Opening night plans include a block of 13 short films from Indiana filmmakers followed by the feature "Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene" with a live score performance by local music artist Metavari.
“We are proud that Hobnobben Film Festival’s Opening Night Celebration can showcase the remarkable talent of our local filmmakers,” co-chair Amanda Hille says in the release. "This festival is not just about movies; it's a celebration of the creativity, passion, and storytelling that thrives within our own Hoosier community, and we are so excited to share that celebration with our Fort Wayne community and beyond.”
Awards will be presented Oct. 20, followed by a screening of "Everybody Wants to Be Loved" about a mother, daughter and therapist.
Film blocks include the Iranian Filmmaker Showcase on Oct. 20 with nine short films with female leads. On Oct. 21, the block Stories from Ukraine will screen three short films chosen to provide a deeper understanding of the current war's effect on civilians, according to the release. There will be a panel discussion following the Ukraine block.
The Oct. 21 schedule also includes a screening of full-length feature "Greener Pastures," which is billed as a look at the day-to-day lives of four small family farms.
Hobnobben closes on Oct. 22 with a screening of "No No Girl," a full-length feature about a multigenerational Japanese-American family that looks at how U.S. incarceration of citizens during World War II affect their current life.
Other film blocks during the festival include Resilience of the Human Spirit, Dreaming of Love, Saturday Scaries and Nothing Better than Revenge.
Tickets are on sale now at Hobnobben.org. Opening night passes are $15, single day passes for Oct. 20, 21 and 22 are $30 each. A four-day pass is $60.
The virtual arm of the festival runs Oct. 19 to 31 with access to screen films for $100.
New this year is a Deluxe VIP Pass that includes admission to the in-person festival, the virtual festival, workshops and filmmaker green room; a T-shirt; poster; and one popcorn and fountain drink each day. It is $200.
A regular VIP pass offers in-person access, workshops, panels, film blocks and filmmaker greenroom for $150.
The full film schedule is available at Hobnobben.org.
Select short films from the festival and previews for others will be screened Saturday during Taste of the Arts. "A Taste of Hobnobben" will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. behind the box office at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.