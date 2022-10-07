The seventh Hobnobben Film Festival kicks off Thursday with a night celebrating Hoosier filmmaking.

The festival’s opening night features a reception with catering from Banh Mi Pho Shop, a block of short films by Indiana filmmakers and a screening of “It Happened One Weekend,” a feature-length romantic comedy shot mostly in Indianapolis. The Zac Cooper movie won the Best of Hoosier Lens Award and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature at the 2022 Indy Film Festival.

The opening night short films are “The Water’s Edge,” “Encore,” “The Brewing,” “First Day Creeps,” “Two Soles” and “The Colorful Mind of Jayce Dean Parker.”

“Having my short directorial debut, ‘The Water’s Edge,’ make its world premiere at Hobnobben Film Festival is a special career milestone,” local filmmaker Victoria Britton says in a news release from festival organizers. “The film is a reflection on anticipatory grief. I can’t imagine a more supportive environment than my hometown film fest to showcase this deeply personal narrative for the first time. I’m excited to continue building up the network of unique creatives in Fort Wayne and participating in the growth of the local industry.”

In addition to movies, the festival includes networking and learning opportunities for filmmakers such as discussions about tax incentives in Indiana and tips on pitching projects.

Hobnobben, a major fundraiser for Cinema Center, returns to the downtown art house theater after two years of taking place at the Embassy Theatre, where the festival could take advantage of larger space for social distancing in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move back to Cinema Center with its two screens allows the festival’s programming to double to 46 hours of film this year. Of the record 128 movies selected, more than 25% have an Indiana connection, organizers say. Film blocks include topics such as aquatic life and fishing, queer life, Black motherhood, grief and finding connections.

Hobnobben strives to showcase diverse stories and voices not often found in mainstream movies. Selections include non-Western perspectives, stories of body positivity and work by non-white and women filmmakers.

“As a festival, we really tried to take into consideration certain groups that have been historically excluded from the film industry, and certain stories that you don’t really see on screen,” co-chair Christi Hille told The Journal Gazette this summer. “Our film festival invites you to really be a part of film and see yourself on the screen.”

Festival winners in 10 categories will be announced in the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The ceremony includes an opening reception with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar in the Spectator Lounge followed by a screening of German romantic comedy “Sweet Disaster” in the main theater. Hobnobben ends Oct. 16.

Single-day passes are $30 except for opening night, which is $15. A four-day pass is $60 and an all-access VIP pass is $150. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, as are tickets to the awards ceremony. Virtual tickets are also available to watch the films online.

For tickets and a complete schedule of screenings and panels, go to Hobnobben.org.