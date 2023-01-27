When Sherri Papini’s self-“kidnapping” scheme was exposed, magazine programs rushed to cover it, … but it was only a matter of time until it also yielded a “Ripped From the Headlines” movie.
Lifetime makes that a reality Saturday with the premiere of “Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini.” Jaime King (“Hart of Dixie”) stars as the wife and mother who claimed to have been abducted while jogging and abused over several weeks. Her husband, Keith (Matt Hamilton), believed her, until evidence supported another scenario that devastated him, the community and those who had followed the nationally reported search for her.
Papini vanished early in November 2016 – prompting an investigation that came to involve the FBI and local authorities. She eventually resurfaced that Thanksgiving Day, maintaining she had been abducted and held by two Hispanic women, and branded on her right shoulder. Among sources probed by detectives were social-media profiles and emails, and though DNA found on Papini didn’t match that of her or her spouse, it was a match for an ex-boyfriend, James Reyes.
The probe and the story played out over several years, resulting in the March 2022 arrest of Papini on charges of making false statements to federal law personnel and (for victim compensation she received after her return) for mail fraud. It was charged that she had stayed with Reyes during her absence, and that her injuries came from self-harm.
Papini agreed to a plea deal in September that saw her admit to staging the hoax; she was given an 18-month prison term and a $300,000 fine.