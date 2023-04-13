County music icon Willie Nelson and rock legend Pat Benatar are among music acts that will take the Foellinger Theatre stage this year. The outdoor music venue announced its 2023 concert season this week.
Willie Nelson and Family with Austin Snell are slated for 8 p.m. May 25. Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
A performance by tribute band Brit Floyd at 8 p.m. May 16 opens the season, which is being billed as “Summer Evening in the Park.” The theater in Franke Park is operated by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
Other performances announced Wednesday are:
• Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence, 7:30 p.m. June 1
• American Pop featuring the Grass Roots, the Buckinghams and the Box Tops, 8 p.m. June 10
• Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, 8 p.m July 1
• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m. July 7
• America, 8 p.m. July 10
• Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, 8 p.m. July 13
• Stayin’ Alive, 8 p.m. July 29
• REO Speedwagon 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5
Concerts by Diana Krall on Aug. 1 and Train on Aug. 9 were announced previously.
Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday for American Pop, Hotel California, Welcome Back My Friends and Stayin’ Alive. Ticket sales for the Benatar show begin April 21. All other tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at FoellingerTheatre.org, by calling 427-6000 or by visiting the Parks office at 705 E. State Blvd between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Director Steve McDaniel says in a news release that the Parks department expects more concerts to be announced.
Several free concerts are part of the Foellinger season. Fort Wayne Children’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m. July 28; the 38th Infantry Division Band will perform at 7:30 July 20; the Fort Wayne Area Community Band is slated for 7:30 p.m. June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8; and New Millennium Jazz Orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. July 12.