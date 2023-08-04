Where can you hear zydeco, reggae, blues, Americana and folk acts taking the same stage? Botanical Roots Music Fest, which begins tonight at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
The robust lineup is something that can’t be found anywhere else in the area, says Nate Cardelli, general manager of the Conservatory.
“Having a zydeco and a reggae concert on the same night in downtown Fort Wayne is incredibly unique to the area,” he says of tonight’s lineup, which includes zydeco musicians C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band. Lazo and Exodus will perform reggae. The acts are joined by URB and Pete Dio and the Old & Dirty on tonight’s bill.
Saturday’s lineup is blues band Mississippi Heat, Americana group Debutants and folk outfit Grace Theisen and the Rebel Eves. The day also features G-Money Band, Rosalind and the Way, Phil’s Family Lizard, and A Picker and a Grinner.
“It ends up being a pretty good bang for your buck when you look at how much time and entertainment you’re gonna get out of the deal,” Cardelli says.
The music festival is from 5 to 11 p.m. today and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 for today, $20 for Saturday or $30 for both days. Prices include admission to the Conservatory, which will be closed Saturday to anyone except concertgoers.
Organizers hope to integrate aspects of the event into the gardens as well. There is an artisan village in the outdoor exploration garden, featuring nine local vendors.
“We’re excited to host them because it does help create that music festival atmosphere that we’re trying to create this time around,” Cardelli says.
Botanical Roots previously existed as a Friday concert series – one of the first series in the heart of the city. But it had an admission cost and enthusiasm waned as a number of free music series began downtown.
Organizers hope the music festival format will revitalize Roots and make it a viable program for the Conservatory.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs for the concrete patio area around the stage. No outside food or drink is permitted, but Mad Anthony Brewing Co. will be on-site with a full bar, and Shigs In Pit will have food available.
The Conservatory will validate parking in the Civic Center Garage for Roots ticket holders.