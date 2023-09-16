In 1948, a four-person musical group called the Four Freshmen performed its first gig at the 113 Club in downtown Fort Wayne.
That one-week residency at the club led the group to become an influential voice in the future of pop music, inspiring acts such as the Beach Boys.
Avid fans of the group will flock to Fort Wayne from Sept. 21 to 23 for the 34th annual Four Freshmen Society Convention and Reunion at Grand Wayne Convention Center.
The convention is held on the exact site where the 113 Club stood 75 years ago, says Marlene Lobsiger, a Fort Wayne resident and co-chair of the Four Freshmen Society Convention.
“They tore the club down, and we’re holding the convention there in this very place where they started out 75 years ago,” she says. “We’re celebrating that in 75 years, there have always been The Four Freshmen performing around the world.”
The Four Freshmen began in Indiana, founded by brothers Don and Ross Barbour, their cousin Bob Flanigan and their friend Hal Kratsch. The group focuses on four-part vocal harmony accompanied by guitar, bass, drums and trumpet.
The band lineup has changed over the years. Current members are Bob Ferreira, Jake Baldwin, Ryand Howe and Tommy Boynton.
The original Four Freshmen met during their freshman year studying music at Butler University. The group sang barbershop for pocket money when they decided to experiment with their sound. Lobsiger says they discovered a sound that was “far from barbershop.”
The sound is called jazz harmony, co-chair Dave Blackwell says.
“The way harmonies are sung are changed, creating a different sound,” he says. “They put the high voice in the melody and the rest of the voices below that. In traditional barbershop, they put the lead in the second voice and the top voice is a high harmony.
The group practiced in an old Packard automobile, acting as if it were their sound booth, Lobsiger says.
“At the end of their freshman year (at Butler), they discovered their sound,” Lobsiger says. “They were so great with it that they went to an agent in Chicago to ask if he would represent them.”
That agent went on to book them for the 113 Club. Lobsiger didn’t know of the Fort Wayne origin story until she and Blackwell saw the Four Freshmen perform at a jazz festival in Michigan in 2007.
“We were about to leave when someone said, ‘Don’t leave, the Four Freshmen are coming on next,’ ” she says. “We said, ‘Ooh, we didn’t know the Four Freshmen were still singing after all these years.’ ”
The pair were skeptical but decided to stick around and see one number.
“Well, they sang one number and Dave looked at me and said, ‘Well, we’re not gonna leave,’ ” Lobsiger says. “And these were four young men. We were just blown away.”
A fan approached them and they eventually became involved in the Four Freshmen Society. Ever since 2008, Blackwell and Lobsiger haven’t missed a convention.
They’ve traveled to events in San Antonio; Denver; Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; and Annapolis, Maryland.
“We, like so many people, have been supporting them through the years,” Lobsiger says. “We have been supporting them for 15 years. Anytime they sing anywhere within two to three hours, Dave and I will drive there. We’ve even done a flight just to hear them.”
Brian Wilson, the composer of much of the Beach Boys’ music, says he was influenced by the Four Freshmen.
“It was magic. Total magic,” Wilson says, recounted in “Becoming The Beach Boys, 1961-1963’’ by James B. Murphy.
“I listened to the whole album in the booth. I walked out and went, ‘Oh please, can I please have it, Mommy? Please buy it.’ So she bought it for me.”
Lobsiger talked about the time Wilson’s father took him to see The Four Freshmen live. It was May 18, 1958, at the Crescendo Nightclub in Los Angeles.
“He told his dad, ‘Dad, I am going to have a group that sounds like that someday,’ ” Lobsiger says. “(Wilson) said that he bought a record and he wore it out listening to that fabulous harmony that he’d heard.”
The Beach Boys went on to influence pop and rock music, particularly with Wilson’s opus album, “Pet Sounds.” The album was significant in the music culture and inspired other notable albums in rock culture such as The Beatles’ “Revolver.”
“The Beach Boys took the same thing, but they made it a lot simpler,” Blackwell says. “They’re a lot simpler harmonies that aren’t very difficult to sing.”
Hundreds of avid music fans flock to the convention every year. This year they expect nearly 300 guests from all over the U.S. and Japan.
“Unfortunately, the audience is shrinking because we’re all old and we’re of the time period when they were big stars,” Blackwell says. “We have almost 300 people coming this year, but it’s less people because some of them just don’t want to travel anymore.”
However, the legacy continues with the current Four Freshman, who bring some young blood to the group. Three of the four are in their 20s and early 30s, but Blackwell says age has nothing to do with the music.
“The thing about it is, it doesn’t matter who’s in the group,” he says. “It all ends up sounding about the same. It continues the sound because we have high-quality musicians who can do this. It’s very difficult to do.”
The Four Freshmen Music Foundation upholds the group’s legacy by providing scholarships to study the Four Freshmen’s harmony and learn how to perform it. Blackwell, the foundation’s chairman, says they’ve given out 20 grants.
“The foundation’s job is to preserve the legacy of the Four Freshmen forever,” he says. “The legacy of that sound.”
“And we don’t know any other group that has that sound,” Lobsiger adds.
Blackwell says the group’s unusual sound may be attempted but never replicated.
“There are many who have benefited from it and copied it in some ways, but there’s nothing that’s exactly like that,” he says. “They’re a unique harmony. The way they do things, it’s theirs.”