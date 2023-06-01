A Pops performance with Northrop High School graduate Heather Headley and a new chamber music series at Electric Works are part of Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s plans for its 80th season.
The 2023-24 season, announced Thursday, begins Oct. 7 with a Masterworks Series performance of music by film composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold featuring guest violinist Gil Shaham. A week later, Grammy and Tony winner Headley will headline the first installment of the orchestra’s Pops Series.
A new chamber series, The Sound of Innovation, will launch at Electric Works in the fall. Performance dates are Oct. 20 and 21, Feb. 9 and 10, and March 15 and 16. Additional details are expected to be released by late summer.
“The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s 2023-24 Season is one that has given me an incredible amount of joy in planning,” music director Andrew Constantine says in a news release. “Not only does it offer us the opportunity to present to you some of the greatest music ever written, we’ll also be hosting a truly outstanding array of guest artists and soloists in a welcoming and comfortable environment.”
Masterworks performers include oboist Orion Rapp, cellist Thomas Mesa, pianists Michelle Cann and Fabio Bidini, and violinists Rachel Barton and Philippe Quint.
Major concerts, including Masterworks performances, will move from Embassy Theatre to Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne, which has been home to part of the Philharmonic’s schedule in recent seasons.
In an earlier message to subscribers, the orchestra touted the acoustic balance and sound quality available at the PFW music building, as well as access to amenities such as valet parking.
“This expanded partnership with Purdue Fort Wayne allows the Philharmonic to avoid price increases while maintaining high quality performances,” the message said.
Other performances announced for the 2023-24 season include the Freimann Series of chamber performances, the Family and Matinee series, and special events including Holiday Pops and Messiah by Candelight.
Subscription tickets go on sale July 26 and individual tickets will be available Aug. 15 at by calling 422-4226 or going to FWPhil.org.
The schedule includes:
Masterworks Series
All at 7:30 p.m. at Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne
Oct. 7: Gil Shaham & Pictures at an Exhibition
Nov. 11: Concerto for Oboe with Orion Rapp
Jan. 20: Cello Virtuoso Thomas Mesa
Feb. 17: Mozart Requiem
March 9: Rachel Barton Pine & Dvořák’s 7th
April 13: Beethoven with Philippe Quint
May 4: Fabio Bidini plays Rachmaninoff
Sweetwater Pops Series
All at 7:30 p.m. at Auer Performance Hall
Oct. 14: Heather Headley
Dec. 14 to 17: Holiday Pops
Feb. 3: Byron Stripling’s Mardi Gras
March 23: Sinatra and Beyond with Tony DeSare
May 11: Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues
Matinee Series
All at 2 p.m. at Auer Performance Hall
Dec. 15 to 17: Holiday Pops
Jan. 20: Cello Virtuoso Thomas Mesa
March 23: Sinatra and Beyond with Tony DeSare
April 13: Beethoven with Philippe Quint
Family Series
All at 11 a.m.
Oct. 28: Día de los Muertos, at PFW
Jan. 27: Year of the Dragon: A Lunar New Year Celebration, at Arts United Center
March 2: Mystery Destination!, at PFW
April 6: Johnny Appleseed Goes to the Symphony, at Arts United Center
Special Events
Nov. 16: Pops Special – “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” at PFW
Dec. 7: Symphony of Steel, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Dec. 22: Messiah by Candlelight, at PFW
Feb. 2: Masterworks Special – The Romance of Brahms: Part I, at PFW
The full schedule, including dates for the Freimann Series, is available at FWPhil.org.