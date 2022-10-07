Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s program for “Firebird” on Saturday begins with the overture to “La Forza del Destino” by Giuseppe Verdi. “The Force of Destiny” is a fitting piece for the orchestra’s season opener, which music director Andrew Constantine says touches on notions of fate.
“Destino” is joined in the program by Alexander Glazunov’s “Autumn,” Igor Stravinsky’s suite from “The Firebird” and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D minor for Violin and Orchestra.
Glazunov, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky had different approaches to life and very different personalities, but they were just regular human beings, Constantine says. That’s what he wants to show with “Firebird.”
“They weren’t sitting up on the cloud, writing masterpieces and sending them down by FedEx or whatever,” he says. “Reality applied to them as much as it does to everybody else.”
The three Russian composers were all products of St. Petersberg in the later days of Imperial Russia, the conductor points out. Tchaikovsky attended the premiere of “Destino,” which was written by the Italian Verdi as a commission from the Russian Imperial Court.
Constantine says the “Destino” overture shows off orchestras well, and the conductor included “Autumn” to have an upbeat introduction to “The Firebird,” which has a dark and brooding opening. “The Firebird” was created as the score to a ballet based on a story from Russian folklore about a prince who sets out to rescue a kidnapped princess with the help of the titular creature.
Guest violinist Paul Huang will join the Philharmonic for Tchaikovsky’s concerto.
“(Huang is) truly a wonderful young violinist, and we’re very fortunate to be able to have him in Fort Wayne,” Constantine says.
Huang will also be on hand as the Philharmonic launches a matinee series Saturday. The 2 p.m. concert includes a shortened version of the program from that evening’s Masterworks concert.
On the matinee program are the Glazunov and Stravinsky works and the first movement from Tchaikovsky’s concerto. The hourlong concert will have no intermission, and Constantine will introduce the music from the stage, which he hopes will be an engaging approach.
Constantine has wanted to try matinee concerts for a while, since not everyone can drive at night or has evenings free to come to a Philharmonic show.
“Hopefully it will attract a new crowd or regain some of the people who feel like they can’t come along anymore,” he says.
The matinee series continues with “Superhero Soundtrack” on Nov. 5 and “Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue” as the season closes May 13.
No matter which “Firebird” performance concertgoers come out for, Constantine says the music will be a treat.
“You will hear your own wonderful orchestra playing incredibly colorful, vibrant music telling tales from a world of fantasy,” he says.
The next Masterworks performance is “Carmina Burana” on Oct. 29. The season includes pops performances such as music of the Moody Blues and classic Broadway tunes, the more intimate Freimann ensemble series. To see the entire season schedule, go to FWPhil.org/events.
Contract discussions are continuing between the Philharmonic and its musicians, says new orchestra President and CEO Brittany Hall. After nearly two years of negotiations, nine months of player furloughs during the pandemic and several protests, including a labor rally on the Allen County Courthouse Green, the musicians reached a one-year collective bargaining agreement with the Philharmonic ahead of the 2021-22 season. The players started work this season under the terms of that former deal.