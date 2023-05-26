As the summer event season kicks off with Memorial Day weekend, free outdoor concert series are among events to experience in the area.
Many series that have announced performers are listed here. Friday Nites Live will return to Jefferson Pointe this summer, according to a spokesperson for the shopping center who says the schedule is expected to be released soon.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating to most locations. Some concerts will have food and drinks available for purchase.
Concert details are subject to change.
Lunch on the Square
The Downtown Improvement District organizes the weekly lunchtime concerts that run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Freimann Square at Clinton and Main streets. Food trucks will be on-site, and 15% of sales from each week’s featured food provider (announced on social media @downtownfortwayne) will be donated to a nonprofit organization.
June 1: Alicia Pyle and the Locals
June 8: Hold the Line
June 15: Shannon Persinger with Eric Clancy
June 22: Lacy Jane Band
June 29: Sunny Taylor
July 6: Todd Harrold Band
July 13: Mike Conley
July 20: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band
July 27: Basketcase
Aug. 3: Uncle Muscle
Aug. 10: Lisa McDavid Band
Aug. 17: Pavey and Co.
Aug. 24: Angie Marquardt
Aug. 31: Ross Kinsey
Downtown Live
The Downtown Improvement District’s Downtown Live series takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays at The Porch Off Calhoun and the 800 block of South Calhoun Street. That block will be closed to traffic from 4 and 9 p.m. on the dates below.
June 2: Jackson Vibe
June 9: The BE Colony
June 16: Randara
June 23: Aleena York
June 30: We are Checkmark
July 7: Whoa, Man!
July 14: Q and the Cold Fusion
July 21: Wallen Road Band
July 28: Shannon Persinger Band
Aug. 4: Sunset Musica
Aug. 11: Wade’s World
Aug. 18: Alicia Pyle and the Locals
Aug. 25: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band
Sept. 1: Night to Remember
Rock the Plaza
The Allen County Public Library hosts these concerts from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays on the library plaza downtown. Concerts will also air on Access Fort Wayne (Comcast Channel 55 and Frontier Channel 25), be livestreamed on the library’s YouTube Channel and replayed on the library’s radio station, WELT 95.7.
June 17: The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy
June 24: Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate
July 1: Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals
July 8: Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man
July 15: Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods
July 22: The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night
July 29: Hustle54, Mike Conley, Sam Trowbridge Band, Phil’s Family Lizard
Music on the Plaza
The Allen County Public Library hosts these monthly lunch concerts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the library plaza downtown. Food trucks will be on site.
June 14: Old Crown Brass Band
July 12: Whoa, Man!
Aug. 2: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra
Muddy River Concert Series
Riverfront Fort Wayne hosts these concerts every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St..
June 7: Q and the Cold Fusion
June 21: Left Lane Cruiser
July 5: The Distractions
July 19: Austin Bridges
Aug. 9: Hubie Ashcraft
Aug. 23: The Debutants
Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series
The Sunday afternoon concerts take place at 2 p.m. at various locations in Promenade Park.
June 11: American Legion Band of Fort Wayne
July 9: J and Q Variety Show
Aug. 13: New Horizons Band
Foellinger Community Concerts
Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd., is the site for several free concerts this summer.
June 13: “Music For All Ages,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 11: “Instrumental Hits,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 12: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.
July 20: 38th Infantry Division Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 28: Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, 7 p.m.
Aug. 8: “Musical Postcards,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
Decatur Summer Concert Series
Live concerts take place Thursday nights at the Madison Street Plaza, at the corner of 2nd and Madison streets in Decatur.
June 1: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.
June 8: Sweetwater All Star Band, 6 p.m.
June 15: Island Vibe, 6 p.m.
June 22: Ultimate Doors, 7 p.m.
June 29: Section Ate, 7 p.m.
July 6: JUMP, 7 p.m.
July 13: Red Not Chili Peppers, 7 p.m.
July 20: E5C4P3, 7 p.m.
July 27: Thunderstruck, 7 p.m.
Aug. 3: Aleena York, 7 p.m.
Aug. 10: The Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Avalon Bay, 6 p.m.
Aug. 24: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.
Aug. 31: Sweetwater All Star Band, 6 p.m.
Kehoe Park Concert Series
Bluffton Parks and Recreation hosts concerts in Kehoe Park, behind Dutch Mill Plaza on Indiana 1 in Bluffton.
June 9: Simply Queen, 8 p.m.
June 11: Dan Heath and the Paradise Band, 7 p.m.
June 23: Eliminator, 8 p.m.
June 25: Worship celebration, 7 p.m.
July 7: The Dave Matthews Tribute, 8 p.m.
July 16: Cornfield Mafia, 7 p.m.
July 14: Crush, 8 p.m.
July 19: 38th Infantry Division Band, 7 p.m.
Music on the Plaza
This series is from 7 to 10 p.m. monthly at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.
June 16: HWY 30 Band
July 21: Jennie Devoe
Aug. 18: Whoa, Man!
Sept. 25: Rylie Lynn Band
Music in the City
Huntington’s Downtown Business Association hosts this monthly series. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month on Franklin Street at the Courthouse in downtown Huntington.
June 10: Sweetwater All Stars
July 8: Moon Cats
Aug. 12: Bulldogs
Sept. 9: Steele Rail
DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday Night Series
The following events at the theater, 301 Center St., Auburn, are free with donations accepted. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. For more concerts at the theater, go to DeKalbOutdoorTheater.org.
June 2: Big Caddy Daddy
June 9: Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band
June 16: The Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo with Colleen McNabb-Everage
June 23: The Joey O Band
June 20: Fort Wayne Philharmonic
July 14: Whoa, Man!
July 21: The Bulldogs
July 28: Heaven Bound 2.0, Main Street Porch Band
Aug. 4: Audie Blaylock and Redline
Aug. 11: Chris Worth & Co.
Aug. 18: Little Big Band
Final Fridays
This series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month in Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be at the Knight Bergman Center, 132 N. Nancy St., Warren.
June 30: Attaboy
July 28: Sweetwater All Stars
Aug. 25: Whoa, Man!
Sept. 29: Cook & Belle
Feel Good Friday
Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio hosts the series at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets in Van Wert.
June 2: Headgames
June 9: The Michael Weber Show
June 16: Attaboy
June 23: The Ark Band
June 30: Adam Calvert
July 7: Crush
July 14: The Little Mermen
July 21: Willow Hill
July 28: Sweet Diezel
Aug. 4: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band