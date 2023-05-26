As the summer event season kicks off with Memorial Day weekend, free outdoor concert series are among events to experience in the area.

Many series that have announced performers are listed here. Friday Nites Live will return to Jefferson Pointe this summer, according to a spokesperson for the shopping center who says the schedule is expected to be released soon.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating to most locations. Some concerts will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Concert details are subject to change.

Lunch on the Square

The Downtown Improvement District organizes the weekly lunchtime concerts that run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Freimann Square at Clinton and Main streets. Food trucks will be on-site, and 15% of sales from each week’s featured food provider (announced on social media @downtownfortwayne) will be donated to a nonprofit organization.

June 1: Alicia Pyle and the Locals

June 8: Hold the Line

June 15: Shannon Persinger with Eric Clancy

June 22: Lacy Jane Band

June 29: Sunny Taylor

July 6: Todd Harrold Band

July 13: Mike Conley

July 20: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band

July 27: Basketcase

Aug. 3: Uncle Muscle

Aug. 10: Lisa McDavid Band

Aug. 17: Pavey and Co.

Aug. 24: Angie Marquardt

Aug. 31: Ross Kinsey

Downtown Live

The Downtown Improvement District’s Downtown Live series takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays at The Porch Off Calhoun and the 800 block of South Calhoun Street. That block will be closed to traffic from 4 and 9 p.m. on the dates below.

June 2: Jackson Vibe

June 9: The BE Colony

June 16: Randara

June 23: Aleena York

June 30: We are Checkmark

July 7: Whoa, Man!

July 14: Q and the Cold Fusion

July 21: Wallen Road Band

July 28: Shannon Persinger Band

Aug. 4: Sunset Musica

Aug. 11: Wade’s World

Aug. 18: Alicia Pyle and the Locals

Aug. 25: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band

Sept. 1: Night to Remember

Rock the Plaza

The Allen County Public Library hosts these concerts from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays on the library plaza downtown. Concerts will also air on Access Fort Wayne (Comcast Channel 55 and Frontier Channel 25), be livestreamed on the library’s YouTube Channel and replayed on the library’s radio station, WELT 95.7.

June 17: The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy

June 24: Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate

July 1: Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals

July 8: Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man

July 15: Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods

July 22: The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night

July 29: Hustle54, Mike Conley, Sam Trowbridge Band, Phil’s Family Lizard

Music on the Plaza

The Allen County Public Library hosts these monthly lunch concerts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the library plaza downtown. Food trucks will be on site.

June 14: Old Crown Brass Band

July 12: Whoa, Man!

Aug. 2: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

Muddy River Concert Series

Riverfront Fort Wayne hosts these concerts every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St..

June 7: Q and the Cold Fusion

June 21: Left Lane Cruiser

July 5: The Distractions

July 19: Austin Bridges

Aug. 9: Hubie Ashcraft

Aug. 23: The Debutants

Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series

The Sunday afternoon concerts take place at 2 p.m. at various locations in Promenade Park.

June 11: American Legion Band of Fort Wayne

July 9: J and Q Variety Show

Aug. 13: New Horizons Band

Foellinger Community Concerts

Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd., is the site for several free concerts this summer.

June 13: “Music For All Ages,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 11: “Instrumental Hits,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 12: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.

July 20: 38th Infantry Division Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 28: Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8: “Musical Postcards,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

Decatur Summer Concert Series

Live concerts take place Thursday nights at the Madison Street Plaza, at the corner of 2nd and Madison streets in Decatur.

June 1: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.

June 8: Sweetwater All Star Band, 6 p.m.

June 15: Island Vibe, 6 p.m.

June 22: Ultimate Doors, 7 p.m.

June 29: Section Ate, 7 p.m.

July 6: JUMP, 7 p.m.

July 13: Red Not Chili Peppers, 7 p.m.

July 20: E5C4P3, 7 p.m.

July 27: Thunderstruck, 7 p.m.

Aug. 3: Aleena York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 10: The Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17: Avalon Bay, 6 p.m.

Aug. 24: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.

Aug. 31: Sweetwater All Star Band, 6 p.m.

Kehoe Park Concert Series

Bluffton Parks and Recreation hosts concerts in Kehoe Park, behind Dutch Mill Plaza on Indiana 1 in Bluffton.

June 9: Simply Queen, 8 p.m.

June 11: Dan Heath and the Paradise Band, 7 p.m.

June 23: Eliminator, 8 p.m.

June 25: Worship celebration, 7 p.m.

July 7: The Dave Matthews Tribute, 8 p.m.

July 16: Cornfield Mafia, 7 p.m.

July 14: Crush, 8 p.m.

July 19: 38th Infantry Division Band, 7 p.m.

Music on the Plaza

This series is from 7 to 10 p.m. monthly at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.

June 16: HWY 30 Band

July 21: Jennie Devoe

Aug. 18: Whoa, Man!

Sept. 25: Rylie Lynn Band

Music in the City

Huntington’s Downtown Business Association hosts this monthly series. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month on Franklin Street at the Courthouse in downtown Huntington.

June 10: Sweetwater All Stars

July 8: Moon Cats

Aug. 12: Bulldogs

Sept. 9: Steele Rail

DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday Night Series

The following events at the theater, 301 Center St., Auburn, are free with donations accepted. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. For more concerts at the theater, go to DeKalbOutdoorTheater.org.

June 2: Big Caddy Daddy

June 9: Terry Lee and His Million Dollar Band

June 16: The Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo with Colleen McNabb-Everage

June 23: The Joey O Band

June 20: Fort Wayne Philharmonic

July 14: Whoa, Man!

July 21: The Bulldogs

July 28: Heaven Bound 2.0, Main Street Porch Band

Aug. 4: Audie Blaylock and Redline

Aug. 11: Chris Worth & Co.

Aug. 18: Little Big Band

Final Fridays

This series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month in Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be at the Knight Bergman Center, 132 N. Nancy St., Warren.

June 30: Attaboy

July 28: Sweetwater All Stars

Aug. 25: Whoa, Man!

Sept. 29: Cook & Belle

Feel Good Friday

Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio hosts the series at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets in Van Wert.

June 2: Headgames

June 9: The Michael Weber Show

June 16: Attaboy

June 23: The Ark Band

June 30: Adam Calvert

July 7: Crush

July 14: The Little Mermen

July 21: Willow Hill

July 28: Sweet Diezel

Aug. 4: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

