Area music sellers are gearing up for the 16th Record Store Day when shops across the country will have a wave of new titles available including the vinyl release of Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions.”
Saturday is Welcome Back Records’ first year participating in Record Store Day, but owner Morrison Agen is no stranger to the annual event celebrating independent record shops.
Agen owned Neat Neat Neat Records before selling the store to move into another business right before the pandemic, which doomed the new venture. He opened Welcome Back Records in February 2022 and is looking forward to the special releases at Saturday’s event.
“I think that there’s several really good titles,” Agen says. “The interesting thing about Record Store Day is that it has really blossomed and broadened its scope in terms of the genres that are covered, so no matter what you are into there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
This year’s Record Store Day ambassadors are Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. They will release “The Sound Emporium EP” and both also will release individual titles Saturday.
Other artists with new titles or revisited takes on previous albums releasing for the event include Beach House, Norah Jones, Maya Hawke, Em Beihold, Stevie Nicks, Tori Amos, Bjork, Chief Keef, Duran Duran, the Cure, The Pogues, Madonna, the Rolling Stones and rapper Mac Miller’s jazzy alter ego, Larry Lovestein.
Welcome Back, 3019 Broadway, opens at 8 a.m. The Goodies Trap House food truck will be on-site selling record-themed items and the store has 50 to 75 bags of Record Store Day merch to give away. Welcome Back has supplemented its goodie bags with titles from local label Chain Smoking Records.
The three Wooden Nickel Records locations in the city also will have goodie bags available, but get there early, owner Bob Roets warns in a news release. The stores are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and the bags are usually gone by noon.
Though special Record Store Day titles and entry for a raffle will be available at all locations, Wooden Nickel will focus its celebration at the 3422 N. Anthony Blvd. store where there will be live music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Acts include Austin Marsh, Adam Baker, the Ultramagnetics, the Last Plane Home, To Breathe Again and Withered Veins. Food and drink from The Garden and Old Crown Coffee and homemade cookies by Cindy Roets will be available.
The other Wooden Nickel stores are at 3627 N. Clinton St. and 6427 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Rex Frederick, owner of Turn the Page Books & Music in Huntington, says the Swift album and Van Halen’s vinyl release of “Live: Right Here, Right Now” were among top requests when he was putting in his Record Store Day order, which he fills out based on customer feedback and his own gut. Orders are due about six weeks before the event, he says, and he will have plenty of Swift and Van Halen in stock. He remembers a previous Record Store Day where he had to tell a line of customers that all the Taylor Swift releases were gone and he saw several customers leave.
Turn the Page, 445 N. Jefferson St., is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Frederick says he will likely post a photo on social media that afternoon showing what Record Store Day titles he has left in the store after the morning rush, giving customers a chance to find a limited-edition title they might have missed at another store. Record Store Day rules say sales of the special titles are first come, first served, and he hopes to help make someone’s day.
“That’s the fun of it, when somebody’s struck out at two stores, and then ‘Oh my gosh, I got it at the third one,’ ” Frederick says.
Other independent record stores in the area include Karma Records of Warsaw, 2606 Sheldon Drive. Karma Records did not respond to a message seeking details of its Record Store Day plans, but posts on social media indicate it is participating with sales of special releases.
A full list of Record Store Day releases is available at recordstoreday.com/specialreleases, but not all titles will be available at local stores and quantities are limited.