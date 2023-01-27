Whether they are fans or this is their first time, people looking to experience Christian music should take advantage of a tour coming to the city next week, singer Jeremy Camp says.
The Christian music artist, who grew up in Lafayette and is now based in San Diego, will perform Thursday at Memorial Coliseum during the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular.
This is Camp’s third time on the tour, taking several years between each stint. He says the different types of music and personalities on the tour make it special.
“It’s so fun, actually, because it shows the diversity of the Body of Christ, too,” he says. “So I love it.”
Other acts on the tour include We the Kingdom, Andy Mineo, Anne Wilson, Disciple and Austin French.
Though each act plays its own sets, Camp says they all connect offstage with activities such as pingpong and cornhole.
With more than a dozen studio albums under his belt, the singer has won five Dove Awards and four “songwriter of the year” awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. His music touches on personal topics of loss, love, faith and hope pulled from his experiences.
Camp’s first wife, Melissa, died in 2001 after a battle with cancer. He married Adrienne Liesching in 2003 and they have three children. His memoir, “I Still Believe,” was published in 2013 and adapted for a movie of the same name released in 2020.
He spoke with The Journal Gazette by phone from a tour stop in Cincinnati. The conversation has been edited.
Q. What keeps drawing you back to Winter Jam?
A. I love the community. The past few tours I’ve done were my own headlining tours, and I love that, of course. But there’s a point where the weight’s lifted off and I get to come into a tour like Winter Jam and be a part of my community and peers. I love that aspect, and I love the ministry aspect.
Q. Is there anything you miss when you’re on a tour?
A. As long as my family’s with me, we’re cool. All of us love being on the road. They love hanging with people on the road and having conversations.
Living on a bus with 12 people is not always fun. Space can be the biggest annoyance because you’re like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m around so many people always.’ But the fact my family is with me is huge.
Q. What can audiences expect from Winter Jam as a whole?
A. I think one of the greatest things about Winter Jam is the diversity of music, but the desire is the same. There’s different styles, but everyone’s heart really is to share the gift God’s given them and to minister in some way.
Q. What does your set include?
A. The only bummer is they’re short sets, for sure. I have a lot of songs through the years, and I can only play about seven. On my own tours, I do 18 to 20. For Winter Jam, I feel like we’ve gotten a really, really sweet set of songs from different eras of my career.
Q. Your music touches on and reflects some difficult moments in your own life. When you put those lyrics out in the world, what is your hope for those songs?
A. Just how God has really used those lyrics in a sense to speak to me and help me. That’s why I write them; it’s stuff that’s really something I’ve learned or God’s teaching me.
That’s my prayer for other people is that it’s a comfort, it’s an encouragement, that people will walk away just going, “OK, I have hope.”
I think we all want hope and need hope. That really is my heart’s desire: That these songs bring hope to people and point them to Jesus.
Q. Is that what you want people to take away from Winter Jam? What do you think people will still be talking about a week later?
A. I think it’s people going, “I want to have that same passion for Jesus” or “I want to have a deeper relationship with him because of what I experienced.”
That’s really the goal in my heart. Because if it’s about me or other acts trying to build our brands, that’s literally the opposite of what we’re supposed to be doing. Everyone has struggles, so it’s not like everyone’s perfect who’s onstage. You know, none of us are perfect. But I think deep down inside really, if we can walk away going “We pointed people to Jesus and they are encouraged or have a deeper desire to know him more,” that’s the goal.