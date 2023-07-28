Alicia Pyle is among those ubiquitous names in the local music scene, both as a performer and as an advocate for local gig workers during the pandemic when she led a fundraising drive to help musicians when jobs were few and far between.
Her Alicia Pyle and the Locals band has been seen on multiple concert series schedules this summer. The group helped kick off Lunch on the Square in June and performed at Allen County Public Library’s Rock the Plaza this month. Among upcoming gigs are Summer Nights at the Embassy on Wednesday, Downtown Live on Aug. 18 and Decatur’s First Fridays on Sept. 1.
Pyle answered the following questions via email.
Q. Alicia Pyle and the Locals is a relatively new group for you. What will people hear when they come to a Locals show?
A. Alicia Pyle & the Locals was formed last year. It’s a combination of my two former bands, the Alicia Pyle Quartet and the APQ-Harmonic. It features a brilliant rotation of the best local musicians who want to collaborate, and every show will look a little different depending on the size of the band and who we are featuring that night. It’s been food for my soul musically and creatively.
Q. You play solo gigs at venues such as Deema Turkish Cuisine, and with the group at shows like the outdoor Downtown Live and the indoor Summer Nights at the Embassy. How does the unique vibe of each venue impact what you do?
A. Each venue and performance opportunity truthfully calls for a different vibe. If we’re honest with ourselves as artists and entertainers, we have to honor this and pay attention to what the gig asks for from us.
It’s easy to just show up and play what you want, but playing what the venue or the patrons are hoping for is a beautiful thing. It’s important to me as an individual and a band leader to pay attention to this in our industry locally, and to show respect for my followers and friends that come out to support local music at these wonderful venues who are so gracious to host us!
Q. Regardless of the venue, what is the experience you’re hoping the audience walks away with?
A. I hope that people who walk in alone leave feeling some sense of belonging and community. I hope that those who are weighed down by stress and problems can take a load off and find joy with us that evening. I hope that those too who are wanting to create and perform leave with a sense of inspiration that it’s possible and available to pursue that desire.
We were all designed to be creative and it’s therapeutic to our lives whether we realize this or not. In general, I hope people have fun and leave with their cups filled. This is our job!
Q. You were among leading local voices advocating for musicians during the pandemic when gig work ground to a halt because of factors such as the stay-at-home order and social-distancing requirements at venues. Things appear to have picked back up, but how does the new “normal” compare to pre-2020 for local musicians? What can people do to support local gig workers now?
A. Venues have been absolutely amazing in that there are probably two- to three-times the amount of performance opportunities for local musicians post-pandemic. I’ll credit this to the fact that our city is growing, but also to the fact that the pandemic made everyone’s mental health dip and all of us realize just how much that we need community and the arts present in our lives. It brings people together and makes us happy. It’s imperative to our well-being.
The main way that people can support is by showing up! Support the musicians performing with your presence, and support the venues hosting us with your patronage in general.
Q. Aside from music gigs, what have you been enjoying in the area this summer that people should check out if they haven’t already?
A. Covington Plaza! Specifically the class offerings by Meg Heminger and Celeste Sexton at Fusion Yoga, and the delicious food at Deema Turkish Cuisine. Woodhouse Day Spa is pretty fantastic too if you have extra funds available to treat yourself.
Life is short, enjoy and take care of yourselves – and support local businesses in the process!