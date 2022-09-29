John Mellencamp is hitting the road for a nationwide tour next year that includes a two-day stop in Fort Wayne.
The tour kicks off in February and the Hoosier native will perform at 8 p.m. May 15 and 16 at Embassy Theatre. Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 through the Embassy box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Mellencamp released the album “Strictly A One Eyed Jack” in January and is reissuing his 1985 “Scarecrow” album Nov. 4. The deluxe box set includes 2 CDs of remixed and remastered songs along with previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions of hit song “Small Town.”
The music artist was born in Seymour in 1951. His first album, “The Chestnut Street Incident,” was released in 1976 under the name John Cougar. Career hits include “Hurts So Good” and “Jack & Diane.”
For more information, go to www.mellencamp.com/tour