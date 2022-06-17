It’s been quiet the past few years as many of Fort Wayne’s biggest concerts and music events were slimmed down or canceled because of the pandemic.
Middle Waves Music Festival was among those postponed in 2020 and 2021, but it is back in full this year to usher in a fresh wave of sound. The festival also took a year off in 2019 for planning purposes.
There are still big-name headliners and local bands, food and other activities. But with the festival’s return come changes in location, time of year and number of stages.
Middle Waves is today and Saturday at the Foellinger Theatre campus, 3411 Sherman Blvd. In previous years, it took place at Headwaters Park. The change in location will help bring attention to the outdoor theater, one of the festival’s organizers says.
“There’s still a lot of people that aren’t aware of (Foellinger Theatre), so we’re really excited to potentially welcome a new audience that hasn’t been there before and introduce them to this gem,” co-chair Beth McAvoy says. The theater is operated by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and hosts a number of concerts and stage events during warmer months.
Middle Waves had previously taken place in the fall, but organizers decided to move the festival up on the calendar to include as much of the community as possible.
“We really felt like we wanted to make the switch to June to capture some of the college students that are residents of Fort Wayne but may leave in the fall to go away to school,” McAvoy says.
Another change from the past: Middle Waves will have two stages this year instead of three.
The main stage will be inside Foellinger Theatre. It will require tickets and will feature the headlining artists. General admission tickets are $45 for today, $80 for Saturday or $105 for both days. Each paid ticket also grants free access to one child 12 and younger.
There are also VVIP tickets available. The VVIP ticket – which stands for very, very important persons – grants access to the VVIP bar, lounge area, as well as a section specially for VVIP kids. VVIP ticket holders will get a designated parking section, swag bags, air-conditioned bathrooms and more.
Visit middlewaves.com for full information about ticket options and pricing. Tickets are available for purchase at the festival.
The Middle Waves lineup includes artists from all over the country, including headliners Big Boi and Young the Giant.
“I think that the two headliners that we have for this year are the biggest names that we’ve had,” McAvoy says. “I think that’s really cool to bring artists to Fort Wayne that may not come to Fort Wayne under any different circumstances.”
Big Boi, who headlines tonight, is a rapper most notably known for being part of Outkast with artist André 3000. Outkast is known for early 2000s chart-topping songs such as “Hey Ya!” and “Ms. Jackson.” The songwriter and producer is a six-time Grammy Award winner. He was announced for the 2020 festival in February of that year, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread event cancellations.
Headlining on Saturday is Young the Giant, an alternative/indie rock band known for popular hits of the mid-2010s such as “My Body” and “Cough Syrup.” They are regulars at music festivals including Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.
A community stage in the grassy area next to the vendor village is a community stage, which is free to the public. This stage will feature local artists of all genres.
The festival’s free area includes activities and music for everyone. As well as a bar, “the village will include vendors including food trucks, clothing boutiques, face painting, jewelry, home goods, pottery and booth space for our sponsors,” McAvoy says.
Among acts slated for the community stage is Mike Armstrong Jr., known by the stage name Mic Strong, who will bring his hip-hop artistry to the festival on Saturday.
Armstrong is a Fort Wayne native who writes about life, using the mic to bring personal transparency through his eclectic style of hip-hop that explores funk, neo-soul, rap, pop and R&B.
“I’m dominant in hip-hop and rap, but I also dabble in other genres as well,” Armstrong says. “I think that’s why my brand fits the Middle Waves audience well, because I would say I’m an eclectic artist. I don’t put myself in a box.”
He produces content about his everyday life including topics such as co-parenting issues, depression or even vacation. With the goal to make relatable content that is personal, Armstrong also commits to not cursing in his music.
“Music to me is therapy,” he says. “It’s the universal language regardless of your gender, ethnicity, age. It’s something that can connect with people from all walks of life. Music to me is the soundtrack to our lives.”
Middle Waves will be his longest set and potentially largest audience to date, and he hopes his presence at the festival will be a launchpad for himself and other local hip-hop artists in his pursuit of his dream career.
“I want to give back to the community and do things to spread my wings and give back and shine light on the talents that we have here,” Armstrong says.
Other performers for Middle Waves include Debutants, Lauren Sanderson, Happy Landing, Overlook and Necromoon, repeat repeat, Kiwi Jr., Los Galaxy, Uncle Muscle and Atomic Sharks. For the full lineup and more information about the festival and tickets, go to MiddleWaves.com.
Festivalgoers who want to keep the party going can check out AfterWaves, the official Middle Waves after party. It starts at 11 p.m. Saturday at Flashback Live, 4102 N. Wells St.
Entry for the after party is free for people with a Middle Waves wristband and $5 for others. The part will feature local garage rock band Namen Namen and local EDM artist LÜBS. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter.