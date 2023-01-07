Incremental progress was achieved Saturday in the month-long rift between Fort Wayne Philharmonic management and striking musicians.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, which is represented by American Federation of Musicians Local 58, announced its members have agreed to management’s wage offer.
Campbell MacDonald, the musicians’ spokesman, declined to disclose the amount but said management increased its previous offer.
“We still have some still significant hurdles to climb,” he added about the contract talks, which are schedule to resume Tuesday.
Under the most recent contract, which expired in the fall, full-time Philharmonic musicians earned $22,060, a significant cut from their 2020 salary of about $26,000.
Management’s initial offer of 12% would have increased the salary to a little over $24,700 a year.
In a Dec. 27 news release, Philharmonic management announced it increased its salary offer from 12% to 33.4% over three years. That offer, which was rejected in previous negotiations, appears it would have brought annual wages to more than $29,400. The exact amount is unclear because Campbell said the union and management have different ways of computing the percentages.
“We believe that we’ve cross that off our list,” Campbell said of the pay issue. But, he cautioned during a phone interview, the parties have major work ahead.
Issues related to cuts in the number of contract positions and workplace bargaining rights remain unresolved, he said.
“Management continues to demand of us unnecessary and harmful concessions,” he said in a statement. “The Philharmonic seeks to cut positions that are critical to the quality of our orchestra, and their proposed elimination of our right to address workplace issues as they arise attacks a core tenet of our contract.”
Historically, MacDonald said, “we’ve been partners” in dealing with issues.
Local 58 went on strike Dec. 8, forcing the Philharmonic to cancel some holiday concerts.
Members had performed under terms of an expired contract for three months before hitting the picket line.