Having a great band with great songs and an audience that wants to come out to hear them isn’t something Pat Simmons takes for granted.
“You just want to go out and do it as long as we can,” says the founding member of rock band the Doobie Brothers. “I think that’s probably where we’re at at this point, always recognizing that nothing lasts forever.”
The band’s 50th anniversary tour began in 2021 and has included dates across the United States and abroad.
They play at Memorial Coliseum tonight.
Speaking to The Journal Gazette by phone from Maui, Simmons describes music as “a life’s quest.”
“So I’m still on the quest, just trying to get it right, trying to become a better musician,” he says.
In the five decades since the Doobie Brothers released the self-titled debut in 1971, they have sold more than 48 million albums, won four Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.
The current tour includes Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee. Original band member Tom Johnson dropped out of the tour in May, citing problems with his back that required surgery.
What made the group want to hit the road again? It’s what they do, Simmons says.
“I’ve been touring my whole life,” the 74-year-old says, pausing to chuckle, “since the early ’70s.”
Technology and how audiences listen to music have changed over the years, but Simmons doesn’t frame music by shifts in the business. He keeps it simple.
“If you’re looking for something that’s different, I know you’ll find it,” he says. “But for me: I play the guitar. It has six strings. I plug it in and it makes music. What’s changed?”
Simmons says the Doobie Brothers look to connect with their audience and make people leave feeling better than when they go there, whether playing intimate clubs or large concert halls. With tunes stretching back more than 50 years, concertgoers can relive moments of their lives that the band has been a part of through the music.
“You’re playing for people, and that light goes on in their eyes,” he explains. “You can tell that they’re having a meaningful experience.”