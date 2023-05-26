Embassy Theatre has announced its lineup for Summer Nights at the Embassy.
The Wednesday concert series takes place in the venue’s ballroom with access to the rooftop patio. Shows are open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with performers from 6 to 8:45 p.m. A cash bar and concessions will be available.
Individual tickets are $5 and flex passes of eight admissions are $30. Tickets and passes go on sale June 2; flex passes are available until July 19. Tickets are available at the Embassy box office, by calling 424-5665 or at Ticketmaster.com.
July 12: The Dead Pickers Society
July 19: Basketcase
July 26: Ty Causey
Aug. 2: Alicia Pyle and the Locals
Aug. 9: Todd Harrold Band
Aug. 16: Sunset Musica
Aug. 23: Chris Worth
Aug. 30: Hubie Ashcraft Trio