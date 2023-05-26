Ty Causey

Ty Causey will perform July 26 as part of the Summer Nights at the Embassy concert series.

 Courtesy

Embassy Theatre has announced its lineup for Summer Nights at the Embassy.

The Wednesday concert series takes place in the venue’s ballroom with access to the rooftop patio. Shows are open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with performers from 6 to 8:45 p.m. A cash bar and concessions will be available.

Individual tickets are $5 and flex passes of eight admissions are $30. Tickets and passes go on sale June 2; flex passes are available until July 19. Tickets are available at the Embassy box office, by calling 424-5665 or at Ticketmaster.com.

July 12: The Dead Pickers Society

July 19: Basketcase

July 26: Ty Causey

Aug. 2: Alicia Pyle and the Locals

Aug. 9: Todd Harrold Band

Aug. 16: Sunset Musica

Aug. 23: Chris Worth

Aug. 30: Hubie Ashcraft Trio

cmcmaken@jg.net