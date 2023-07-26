Trine University issued this news release today:
ANGOLA, IND. (07/26/2023) The Micky Dolenz concert scheduled for Friday, July 28, at Trine University's T. Furth Center has been postponed.
The performer released the following statement:
"To my dear fans who have purchased tickets to the show at The T. Furth Performing Arts Center in Angola for this Friday, July 28th, I'm afraid I must postpone."
"Following advice from my Doctors, I'm to lay low during medical observation for the next few weeks. There is no major concern with my health, but some monitoring is very important right now."
"Thank you for your understanding! Micky"
The T. Furth Center for Performing Arts will contact those holding tickets with options. For more information, call (260) 665-4990 or email trinetickets@trine.edu.