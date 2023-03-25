Composer Steven Price had been working on the music for “Our Planet” for the better part of a year before it started to be recorded.
“As soon as anyone shows you any footage whatsoever, a little bit of your brain starts working out what (the music) might be,” he says. “I probably have on a phone from that period a lot of, in the middle of the night, me humming into an iPhone.”
He remembers being in an early recording session where a few musicians were recording their parts. One of the series’ producers said it would be beautiful to hear the score played live with all the musicians together.
“Gradually that conversation kept coming up with each of the different producers,” Price says. “Before we knew it, we were having conversations about ‘Maybe it’s possible.’ ”
The result is “Our Planet Live in Concert,” a production that will be at Embassy Theatre on April 7 as part of a 60-city U.S. tour that began in February. The tour features adaptations of the eight-episode nature documentary series that debuted on Netflix in 2019. Price says a lot of the music will be recognizable to people who have seen the streaming series, but it is used in different ways with visual sequences reworked for the touring production.
“Really the idea was to find a way to make the show feel like the eight-hour Netflix thing, but in a two hour journey,” he says. “So it was all reconceptualized, really.”
“Our Planet Live” includes narration by David Attenborough and William Shatner and features an 18-piece live orchestra. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund’s conservation work.
Though the pandemic delayed plans for the touring show, Price is thrilled it has come together in the end. Among his honors, Price won an Academy Award in 2014 with his score for “Gravity.” His score for the “Our Planet” series earned two Emmy nominations in 2019 and he won an Emmy in 2021 for Netflix’s “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.”
Price spoke to The Journal Gazette via video call from London. The conversation has been edited.
Q. How is the live-music experience of this different from the “sit at home on your couch and watch it on Netflix” experience?
A. We did a tour of Europe in October and November with this show, and it was really moving.
There’s bits in the show that are really celebratory, there’s bits that are a little sad because of the state of our planet. But overall, it was this uplifting feeling I think the audience has really responded to.
So for me, that experience is just celebrating with other people and feeling everyone experiencing the same thing at the same time.
Q. There are a variety of things that a nature documentary gives you as a composer to do. It’s not just all drama, chase sequences or cute animals. Is there a favorite type of sequence for you?
A. I think one of the great things about working in natural history is that it is one of the few places in film music where you get to really play these epic vistas. So I love the big sweeping moments, and there’s moments in the show where you travel over the expanse of, say, the Arctic and you get this incredible widescreen vista. Then there are small stories within that often, but you get this great sense of scale and the way planet is all linked together.
So musically, that let me link things together and really unleash things. There’s a lot of melody in the show, which is always great fun to do and it’s pretty rare in movies nowadays to get to do that. With the live tour, as well, it’s one of those things that really suits playing and the orchestra’s really enjoyed playing it.
Q. Are those broader, more-expansive moments the main difference between composing for a documentary versus composing for a fictional TV show or movie?
A. I think it varies completely depending on the story being told. Certainly the natural history genre has got a history itself of melodic, epic sort of music, and it was one of the things that really appealed to me about writing for it.
Everything else is very specific to the story. I’ve done feature films with huge bits of music, but then I’ve done documentaries with huge bits of music.
Q. What was the process of composing for “Our Planet?” Did you get to see the finished visual sequences first, or were you just sort of told “Hey, this is going to be about polar bears, write something for polar bears?”
A. Well, I was kind of lucky because I’ve worked with the producers before. I’d done a BBC show with them a couple of years before, so towards the tail end of that, they started saying “Oh, we’re doing this other thing. Would you like to see?”
They had these camera people all over the world and they were getting clips in every day. If I was around talking about the show I was working on, they’d say “Come and have a look at this” and they’d show me a picture of a blue whale calf being born and that sort of stuff.
You got the sense that they were doing something special. And I knew they were for the first time talking about the climate crisis as part of the show, and it was really front and center.
So I had a good idea what was going to be in “Our Planet” but when it came to writing, they started sending me the pretty much finished shows. By that time they had spend four or five years on it and the stories were so brilliantly told. It was great. I could just sit there on Day 1 of each episode and start with the first cue, and I just worked sequentially through it. Gradually the themes would start to interrelate and all the biomes would connect as well.
But, yeah, a lot of the time I had pretty much the finished picture, which is something that never happens in film. You’re always chasing things. So it was a joy, really.
Q. Now that everything has been adapted for the live tour, what is your overall impression of how it comes together?
A. I’m really proud of it. It evolved into this show that really does take you on this emotional journey.
In the first half, we celebrate the planet and we really see a lot of the different environments and how they all connect together. Gradually we start to introduce the idea that the planet is in a lot of trouble.
There are moments we hope you laugh, but there are also moments when you might cry. But we were very keen to show the positive side of it as well and the optimism that there’s a lot of very clever people doing very clever things to help the situation.
Q. What do you hope people are thinking and talking about after they see the show?
A. I think what “Our Planet” hopefully does is show that everything counts. Something we do where we are will have an affect on the Arctic, will have an effect on the jungles – it’s all connected.
I think there’s a tendency to think it’s someone else’s problem. Certainly, I used to think that way before I started working on a lot of these shows. Hopefully it shows it is going to take an effort from everybody, whether it be politicians and business people who can make these huge moves to help us, but all of us on an individual level as well.
It hopefully makes the point that we’re all in it together and we do only have the one planet and it’s something worth preserving and doing all we can.
We’re hoping to send people out with a sense of optimism that a difference can be made. It’s very easy to feel helpless and that other people are going to have to deal with it, but it’s something we can all help with. If we can just nudge people in that direction, I’d be tremendously proud.