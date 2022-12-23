DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
ALL WEEKEND
Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; Shipshewana RV Park, Shipshewana; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday; $20 per vehicle; shipshewanalightsofjoy.com; ends Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day and Monday.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights – Features 2-mile light displays; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; hours, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus/trolley; ends Dec. 31.
Holiday Window Displays – Ends Jan. 3; handmade, paper-cut light boxes; Promendade Park Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
Krusin’ Christmas – Christmas drive-thru light display set to music; Kruse Plaza, Auburn; hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.
Wonderland of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Ouabache State Park, Bluffton; features more than 40 light displays and synchronized light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower; $5 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.
SATURDAY
Live reindeer – Noon to 2 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe, near White House Black Market and Loft, 1430 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Santa visit to Waynedale – 1 to 4 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will travel on a Christmas trolley to visit surrounding areas in Waynedale community; 1 p.m. Indian Village; 1:20 p.m. Sand Point and Bella Vista; 1:35 p.m. Old Trail; 1:50 p.m. southwest Waynedale; 2:30 p.m. Avalon; 2:50 p.m. Lake Shores West and Lakewood; and 3:15 p.m. Lake Shores East and Winterset.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Happy Smallidays” ends Jan. 8; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Meghan Wilhelm exhibit, “Presence,” will be on display through Jan. 5.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
MONDAY
Harlem Globetrotters – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $26 to $116; Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office.
WEDNESDAY
Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.