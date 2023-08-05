The days are getting shorter, Labor Day is less than a month away, and students in most of Allen County return to school next week. Falling leaves and pumpkin-spice everything can’t be far away.
But let’s not give up on summer so soon. After all, fall doesn’t officially begin until the autumnal equinox, Sept. 23. That means you have almost 50 more days to squeeze in summer fun.
Here are some ways to take advantage of what’s left of the season.
Free outdoor music
Free outdoor music series are a staple of summer and there are several dates left for series in the area, including these downtown.
Lunch on the Square continues from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Freimann Square through August. Music acts are Lisa McDavid Band on Thursday, Pavey and Co. on Aug. 17, Angie Marquardt on Aug. 24 and Ross Kinsey on Aug. 31. Food trucks park in the Arts United Center plaza during the event.
There are four chances left to enjoy the Downtown Live series from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays at the Porch Off Calhoun in the 800 Block of South Calhoun St. Remaining music acts are Aug. 11: Wade’s World on Friday, Alicia Pyle and the Locals on Aug. 18, Jen and the Foggy Creek Band on Aug. 25 and Night to Remember on Sept. 1.
There will be live music at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St., this month as part of the Muddy River Concert Series. Hubie Ashcraft performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the Debutants will play at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. New Horizons Band plays at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 for the Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series.
Remaining festivals
Three Rivers Festival and the Allen County Fair have come and gone. But the sun has not set on festival season.
Harvester Homecoming, Harlan Days and the Angola Arts Festival are happening today, as are the Dragon Boat Races at Promenade Park.
Among festivals still to come are Fiesta Fort Wayne on Aug. 12 at Headwaters Park, Taste of the Arts on Aug. 26 downtown, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, Grabill Country Fair from Sept. 7 to 9 and Johnny Appleseed Festival on Sept. 16 and 17 at Johnny Appleseed Park.
Beat the heat
There are any number of museums and indoor attractions in the area where visitors can get out of the sun and into some air conditioning. Here are a few with temporary exhibits you might want to take advantage of before they end.
“A-MAZE-D” lets Science Central guests test problem-solving skills in mazes from large to small. The exhibit continues through Sept. 10. The exhibit “Big Blue Blocks” opens Sept. 16 and encourages visitors to design inventions, environments and activities. Science Central is at 1950 N. Clinton St.; for hours and admission information, go to ScienceCentral.org.
Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., is home to “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” through Thursday. Tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children. For more information, hours and tickets, go to VanGoghFortWayne.com.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s “An Herban Garden” showcase exhibit continues through the summer into fall, ending Nov. 12. The show at 1100 S. Calhoun St. includes a pollinator garden, container garden and a wall covered with living plants. The facade of a building includes murals by Josh Angel and Julie Wall. For more information, hours and admission, call 427-6440 or go to www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Seasons ending
The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave., is offering personal tours to visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Aug. 19. For larger group tours, call 437-2836.
The TinCaps are playing the Great Lakes Loons at home this weekend. The final homestands of the regular season at Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St., are Sept. 15 to 20 against the Dayton Dragons and Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 against the South Bend Cubs. Tickets start at $7; go to TinCapsTickets.com or call 482-6400.
Take a canal boat ride on the Sweet Breeze, docked at Promenade Park. Weekend tours are at 1, 2:45, 3:45 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 8, but Thursday tours at 6 and 7:15 p.m. end Aug. 31. Special tours include a River Ecology Tour at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 and a Wine Tasting Tour at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Ticket prices vary by date and time. For more information and to reserve tickets, go to www.fortwayneparks.org/parks/riverfront/sweetbreeze.html.
The Wednesday editions of YLNI Farmers Market outdoors end Aug. 30. The market, which runs 4 to 7 p.m., is in the space around The History Center, 302 E. Berry St. The Saturday market continues outdoors at the location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 30.
Salomon Farmers’ Market continues from 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 6 at Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road.
Parlor City Market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 9 at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.
Seasons starting
Though most stage productions in the city take place in the other three seasons, there are several shows bowing before fall officially begins.
Arena Dinner Theatre opened its season this weekend with performances of “Ripcord,” which continue through Aug. 19. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office in the lobby of Arts United Center, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.artstix.org.
First Presbyterian Theatre starts its season Aug. 18 with “Bedroom Farce,” which runs through Aug. 27. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office.
Fort Wayne Dance Collective begins its season Aug. 19 and 20 with “Collective Expressions,” which features original works by the organization’s professional and youth companies. The show is at Williams Theatre on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. Tickets are $20 at FWDC.org.
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s season continues with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” from Sept. 9 to 17 at Arts United Center, 3030 E. Main St. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office.
Also continuing its season is Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation. Its production of “Rent” runs Sept. 14 to 23 at Arena Dinner Theatre. Tickets are available at IMTFInc.com.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic doesn’t officially open its season until Oct. 7, but the orchestra will play the live score for a screening of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Foellinger Theatre. Tickets start at $23.50 at Ticketmaster.com.
Just squeaking onto this list of pre-fall activities is the opening night of “The Bald Soprano” from Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Department of Theatre. The show runs Sept. 22 to 30. For details, go to www.pfw.edu/departments/cvpa/depts/theatre.