The Super Bowl isn’t everyone’s cup of tea – or whatever the equivalent football metaphor would be. (Everyone’s skin of pig?)
If you’re looking for something else to do or watch – at least for part of Game Day – we have some ideas.
To do
Game coverage starts as early as 11 a.m. You can escape at least part of the football talk with events around the city Feb. 12.
• The Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale, which begins Thursday, will be wrapping up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and free for ages 12 and younger.
• If basketball is more your sport (or you just want to double up on the day), the Mad Ants play the South Bay Lakers at noon at Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at $15; go to Ticketmaster.com.
• There is an installment of Riverfront Fort Wayne’s free Sunday Heritage Concert Series featuring Gracie Jo at 2 p.m. at the Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
• Purdue University Fort Wayne’s production of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” has a matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults with discounts for children, students and seniors. For tickets, go to www.pfw.edu/tickets or call 260-481-6555.
• Back Collegium’s “Festive Baroque” concert is at 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 students and free for children younger than 12. Go to BachCollegium.org to order tickets.
To watch
There is lots to choose from on TV Feb. 12. Here are some highlights, though programming is subject to change.
• Puppy Bowl content begins at 7 a.m. on Animal Planet, including a new pre-game show at 1 p.m. and the main event from 2 to 5 p.m. “Puppy Bowl XIX” repeats for the rest of the night on the network.
• The “Great American Rescue Bowl” featuring dogs and cats is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Great American Family.
• PBS has a marathon of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” from 1:30 to 9 p.m.
• CBS has three episodes of “The Equalizer” back to back starting at 8 p.m.
• NBC will show competition series “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” from 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sing along as TBS shows “Pitch Perfect” at 5 p.m., followed by “Pitch Perfect 2” at 7:30 p.m.
• TLC has marathons of “Dr. Pimple Popper” from 1 to 5 p.m. and installments from the “1,000 Lb.” franchise from 5 p.m. to midnight.
• Food Network has a different sort of game with a marathon of “Guys Grocery Games” from 4 p.m. to midnight.
• Dream of renovations while HGTV airs a marathon of “Home Town” from 1 p.m. to midnight.
• There will be a marathon of “Paranormal Caught on Camera” on Travel Channel from 7 a.m. to midnight.