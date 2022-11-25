Just how merry and bright can your TV get? ’Tis the season to find out.
With nearly 100 fresh Christmas titles on the TV calendar, there’s at least one new movie or special every day between now and Dec. 25. That’s not to mention classic programs or the dozens of new Christmas movies that have already premiered this season on networks such as Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and UPtv.
This calendar is just the tip of the holiday TV iceberg. Many of the movies listed here play repeatedly through the season on the networks mentioned, and streaming services are full of additional Christmas specials both new and old. We have included at least two programs each day through Christmas to get you started with your viewing schedule.
Descriptions are included on the first broadcast date for new programs. Times are subject to change.
Today
“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“Christmas at the Drive-In,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – A lawyer tries to keep her town’s drive-in theater from being sold.
“#Xmas,” 6 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A social media influencer and her best friend use her baby nephew to pose as a family for a video contest at the holidays.
“A Royal Corgi Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A prince hires a trainer to get a dog ready as a Christmas present for the queen.
“Steppin’ Into the Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A Broadway star returns home after being fired as a judge on a hit TV dancing competition.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966 cartoon), 8 p.m. on NBC
“Trolls in Holiday Harmony,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC
“The Christmas Clapback,” 9 p.m. on BET – Three sisters must band together to win a church cook-off.
Saturday
“A Tale of Two Christmases,” 6 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A woman experiences two versions of Christmas: one where she celebrates with a new crush in the city and one where she returns home and finds a longtime friend who might have feelings for her.
“Silent Night – A Song for the World,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – An aspiring singer finds mentorship and a chance at love.
“Haul Out the Holly,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A daughter stays at her parents’ empty house where the neighbors are determined to get her to participate in Christmas festivities.
“The 12 Days of Christmas Eve,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A father relives the same day so he can try to repair his relationships.
“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – On a voicemail message, a man begs for a second chance from a woman who doesn’t recognize the number.
Sunday
“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” 6 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – The new CEO of a struggling small-town cookie company must figure out who stole her grandmother’s secret recipe.
“Mickey Saves Christmas,” 7 p.m. on ABC – Mickey and friends travel to the North Pole to save Christmas in this new animated special.
“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” 7:30 p.m. on ABC
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Music performances in Disney parks.
“A Christmas ... Present,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – A real estate agent tries to give her recently widowed brother and niece the best Christmas possible.
“A Holiday Spectacular,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – In 1958, an heiress puts her wedding plans on hold to pursue her dream of dancing at Radio City Music Hall.
“Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays,” 8 p.m. on Ion – A veterinarian and a social media influencer’s assistant team up to find a kidnapped dog.
“A Christmas Spark,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A widow falls for the leading man while directing the town’s Christmas pageant.
“Christmas With The Kranks,” 9 p.m. on AMC
Monday
“Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” 5:15 p.m. on AMC
“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Season premiere of the series where families compete to deck out their homes.
Tuesday
“White Christmas,” 9:15 a.m. on AMC
“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” (2021), 9 p.m. on NBC
“Reindeer In Here,” 9:01 p.m. on CBS – A young reindeer and a group of friends try to save the future of Christmas in this new animated special.
Wednesday
“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. on NBC – The annual celebration includes music and the lighting of the famed tree.
“Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding,” 8 p.m. on VH1 – The mothers of the bride and groom are battling in the wedding planning.
“Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around” (2021), 10 p.m. on NBC
Thursday
“The Santa Clause,” 11:30 a.m. on Freeform
“The Santa Clause 2,” 1:30 p.m. on Freeform
“Jack Frost” (1979), 2:15 p.m. on AMC
“Jack Frost” (1998), 3:30 p.m. on AMC
“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” 4 p.m. on Freeform
“Frozen II,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Serving Up the Holidays,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A chef tries to learn festive cooking at a holiday getaway.
“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” 8 p.m. on NBC – A movie musical about the making of a TV special.
Dec. 2
“Christmas in the Wilds,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A couple’s holiday together takes a dangerous turn.
“A Big Fat Family Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A photojournalist gets her big break shooting a holiday party hosted by her own family.
“Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A national weather forecaster and the network’s morning show host are thrown together in a magical town.
“Rolling Into Christmas,” 9 p.m. on BET – Childhood sweethearts with a passion for roller skating are reunited at the holidays.
Dec. 3
“Elf,” 7 p.m. on AMC
“Christmas on the Slopes,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A celebrity chef finds herself working in the kitchen of a luxury resort under a mistaken identity.
“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – A cop investigates the disappearance of a neighbor’s Christmas display.
“A Fabled Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Childhood best friends reunite in a town full of Christmas spirit that looks strangely familiar.
“A New Orleans Noel,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Two former architecture classmates are stuck working together on a project in the Big Easy.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 9:15 p.m. on Freeform
“The Holiday Stocking,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A new angel is given the chance to help his still-living sisters reconcile using one of their family’s traditions.
“Frosty the Snowman,” 10:20 p.m. on Freeform
Dec. 4
“Christmas in Connecticut,” 4 p.m. on TCM
“Christmas on the Rocks,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A corporate holiday party goes wrong when a resort is cut off by a snowstorm.
“B&B Merry,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – A travel writer tries to help a struggling small-town B&B.
“Undercover Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A pop star returns home and tries to pass off her bodyguard as her boyfriend to her family.
“The Search for Secret Santa,” 8 p.m. on Ion – A reporter digs into the story of an undelivered gift.
“Merry Textmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An app developer’s family plays matchmaker in Mexico.
“Fit for Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS – A fitness instructor falls for the businessman planning to turn the town’s fitness center into a resort.
Dec. 5
“The Polar Express,” 8 p.m. on AMC
“The Waltons’ Homecoming,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“The Wall,” 10 p.m. on NBC – A holiday-themed episode of the game show.
“That’s My Jam Holiday Special,” 10 p.m. on NBC – A holiday-themed episode of the variety series.
Dec. 6
“Scrooged,” 4 p.m. on Freeform
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 6 p.m. on AMC
“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 8 p.m. on ABC – A holiday-themed episode of the game show.
“Press Your Luck,” 9 p.m. on ABC – A holiday-themed episode of the game show.
“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 10 p.m. on ABC – A holiday-themed episode of the game show.
Dec. 7
“All I Didn’t Want For Christmas,” 8 p.m. on VH1 – Wishes start to come true after a woman writes a drunken letter to Santa.
“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022,” – The 12 best holiday commercials are featured.
Dec. 8
“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas,” 12:30 p.m. on Freeform
“Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” 4 p.m. on Freeform
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Scentsational Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A perfumer seeks inspiration in her hometown for a holiday scent.
“CMA Country Christmas,” 9 p.m. on ABC – Music performances hosted by Carly Pearce.
Dec. 9
“Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us,” 8 p.m. – A holiday-themed episode of the magic series.
“Aisle Be Home for Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – Exes reconnect while stranded in a superstore before Christmas.
“The Most Colorful Time of the Year,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A colorblind teacher gets help from the mother of one of his students.
“A Recipe for Joy,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A correspondent gets her big break by helping a chef reopen his family’s diner as a pilot her her television show.
“The Sound of Christmas,” 9 p.m. Dec. 9 – A music teacher meets a wealthy widower at the holidays.
Dec. 10
“A Royal Christmas Match,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A princess and professor fall for each other on her trip to America.
“Crown Prince of Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Great American Family – An aspiring musician gets her friend to pretend to be the prince she told her family she’s dating.
“Christmas Class Reunion,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Classmates reconnect when they come home for their 15-year reunion.
“Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An estranged mother and daughter are caught in a blizzard and take refuge in a church where the annual holiday concert has been canceled.
“The Gift of Peace,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A widowed artist tries going to a support group as the second Christmas without her husband approaches.
Dec. 11
“Santa’s Got Style,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A department store executive seeks a model to play a young, fashionable Santa.
“National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years,” 8 p.m. on CBS – LL Cool J hosts the special that includes musical performances.
“The Holiday Sitter,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A bachelor gets help from a handsome neighbor while babysitting his niece and nephew before Christmas.
“A Prince and Pauper Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Ion – A prince pretends to be a federal agent’s confidential informant.
“Single and Ready to Jingle,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A toy company executive looks to escape Christmas and find a guy in a tropical resort but instead ends up in a town devoted to the holiday.
“Must Love Christmas,” 9 p.m. on CBS – A romance novelist is stuck in a charming small town.
Dec. 12
“Last Christmas,” 3:30 p.m on Freeform
“Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special,” 10 p.m. on NBC – A celebrity baking competition to raise money for charity.
Dec. 13
“Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol,” 7 a.m. on Freeform
“The Little Drummer Boy,” 8:30 a.m. on Freeform
“O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 8 p.m. on PBS – The 19th annual music special features Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough.
“Prep & Landing,” 9 p.m. on ABC
“Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice,” 9:30 p.m on ABC
Dec. 14
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), 6:30 p.m. on Freeform
“A Very Backstreet Holiday,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Holiday music performances featuring The Backstreet Boys.
“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. on VH1 – The meanest judge from a reality TV singing competition is visited by three spirits.
“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022,” 9 p.m. on The CW – A holiday-themed episode of the magic series.
“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special,” 9 p.m. on NBC
Dec. 15
“Fred Claus,” 2:15 p.m. on AMC
“Christmas Around the USA,” 8 p.m. on The CW – A special highlighting traditions around the country.
“Record Breaking Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An adjudicator visits a small town planning to break holiday world records.
“A Christmas Carol” (1999), 8 p.m. on TNT
Dec. 16
“The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade,” 8 p.m. on The CW – Bands, floats and other acts take to the streets.
“Holiday Heritage,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A woman returns home to try and heal wounds with her family while celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa.
“A Christmas to Treasure,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Estranged friends reconnect for a hometown treasure hunt.
“The First Noelle,” 9 p.m. on BET – A woman named Noelle is determined to win her ex back from his new girlfriend, also named Noelle.
Dec. 17
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), 6:55 p.m. on Freeform
“Sappy Holiday,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A driver is stranded in a small town where she meets a man trying to save his family’s maple farm.
“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022,” 8 p.m. on The CW – Holiday music performances.
“’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A former actress directs a courtroom production about the authorship of the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nick.”
“The Holiday Dating Guide,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An aspiring author must prove her dating advice works by making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve.
“Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – A widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways.
Dec. 18
“An Eclectic Christmas,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A woman is tasked with distributing the inventory of a vintage shop using clues left by her late aunt.
“Hanukkah on Rye,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A matchmaker sets up competing deli owners.
“Wrapped Up in Love,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A town’s “Christmas Queen” meets her match in a new resident who loves the holiday just as much as she does and starts to steal her thunder.
“When Christmas Was Young,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS – A music manager finds a gifted songwriter while on the hunt for a hit song for his client.
Dec. 19
“Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,” 8 p.m. on Fox – A three-night event where fan-favorite builders team up with celebrity guests in holiday-themed challenges. Continues Dec. 20 and 21.
“Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas,” 9 p.m. on PBS – The host shares her holiday feast.
Dec. 20
“Toy Story That Time Forgot,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!,” 8 p.m. on CBS – The singer performs her holiday hits.
“Sherk the Halls,” 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 21
“A Christmas Carol” (1938), 9:45 a.m. on TCM
“Beebo Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“Fuhgeddabout Christmas,” 8 p.m. on VH1 – An Italian-American singer gets help from friends to give her family a great Christmas.
Dec. 22
“The Star,” 4:30 p.m. on Freeform
“A Holiday Chance,” 9 p.m. on BET – Sisters must put aside their rivalry to keep the family film company going.
Dec. 23
“The Year Without A Santa Claus,” 6:45 p.m. on AMC
“Home Alone,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
“A Miracle Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. on BET – A relationship therapist gets help from an angel to save her own marriage.
“24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove,” 8 p.m. on CBS – Music performances and inspirational stories of families.
“5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC
“Christmas Party Crashers,” 9 p.m. on BET – Two grifters work together at a millionaire’s holiday party.
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” 9 p.m. on NBC
“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” 9:30 p.m. on Freeform
Dec. 24
“’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” 1:45 p.m. on AMC
“The Snowball Effect,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – Rival meteorologists must work together to get home after tracking a snowstorm.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“A Christmas Story” (24-hour marathon), 8 p.m. on TBS and TNT
Dec. 25
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” 10 a.m. on ABC
“Christmas in Wolf Creek,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A struggling couple work together when a runaway reindeer threatens the annual holiday play.
“All Creatures Great and Small,” 8 p.m. on PBS – Things look grave for one of Darrowby’s beloved animals in the series’ holiday special.
“Call the Midwife,” 9 p.m. on PBS – The series’ holiday special finds life in Poplar returning to normal after a tragic train crash.