Mark Kane is a single father who would do anything for his daughter – literally.
As played by Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir in the Showtime thriller “Let the Right One In,” premiering Sunday, he’s a widower whose daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez, “Selena: The Series”) was bitten by a vampire 10 years earlier when she was 12, thus locking her into that age and a nocturnal existence seemingly for eternity.
To keep her alive, Mark needs to feed her human blood, sometimes from himself, sometimes from others. So he will prowl the streets of New York seeking involuntary donors when he’s tapped out.
Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the 10-episode series comes from the makers of “Snowpiercer,” “Penny Dreadful” and “Homeland,” and features a talented cast that also includes Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (“Dreamgirls”), Grace Gummer (“Mr. Robot”), Kevin Carroll (“Snowfall”) and Ian Foreman (“Merry Wish-Mas”).
For Bechir, who was nominated for a lead actor Oscar for the 2012 drama “A Better Life,” the chance to play what he calls a “juicy character” with many layers proved too enticing to pass up.
“I’m a big fan of duality …,” the Mexican actor explains, “and I believe in characters that are multicolored and I don’t believe in good or bad. I think we all have that. And I don’t think I will ever be able to kill but I understand Mark’s motives because if he doesn’t kill for Ellie to be fed, then she would have to do it and that is something that I won’t allow. Not on my watch. That is my main objective. You know, I’d rather step into any darkness before my daughter has to do it.”
And dark it is. The opening episode is full of intense, dark scenes and Bechir says that there is much more of that to come. In stepping into the head space of Mark, he says he had to take care of not letting that get to him. He had his own method for that.
“Sometimes tequila, sometimes a shot of whiskey and I have never deserved that as much as now,” he says with a laugh. “And it gets you there. It’s very exhausting because it’s emotionally exhausting. ... So it’s a full 24-hour type of commitment that you have to do in a series like this when you play a character such as Mark.”