“Hello Tomorrow!” is definitely a world all its own.
It’s set in a 1950s-like Technicolor realm where picture-perfect nuclear families live in picture-perfect suburbs but enjoy technological advancements like hovering cars, video calling and robot nurses, bartenders and dogs. There is also no Red Scare here, nor are there liquid lunches or smoking, but there are trips to the moon, where real estate can be purchased and inhabited.
And it is in this pseudo-retro world in the Apple TV+ comedy “Hello Tomorrow!,” premiering Friday, where Jack (Billy Crudup, “Almost Famous”) and his cohorts Eddie (Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”) and Shirley (Haneefa Wood, “One Day at a Time”) peddle lunar timeshares to the sad and the downtrodden.
We meet Jack as he’s convincing one such man drowning his sorrows at a diner bar that a lunar timeshare will make his life suddenly worth living. And like that, this despondent guy finds hope, which ultimately is what Jack is really selling.
“I’m imagining many of the people who first decided to get on a boat and cross the Atlantic to come to a place that they didn’t know much about must have used hope and faith as a mighty commodity ... the notion that there is a better tomorrow coming,” explains Crudup, the son of a salesman.
“(But) if you spend all your time waiting for tomorrow, you forget about today, and so that ends up being an existential kind of crisis for many people, I think. If I haven’t accumulated a lot of things, does that make my life a life that has been worth living?”
With its 1950s look but futuristic conveniences, the series never defines the period in which it is set. That, says Crudup, also an executive producer, is by design.
“I think the setting is purposefully drawing on a number of different tropes from different eras in American history to maybe give one the sense that the past and the future might not be too dissimilar,” he says.
“And that if we spend all of our time imagining that there’s a better place just around the corner, we’re going to miss what’s in front of us.”