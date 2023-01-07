For the human creatures of “All Creatures Great and Small,” life is moving on.
The third season of the latest television drama based on James Herriot’s (the pen name of James Alfred Wight) autobiographical best-sellers begins Sunday on PBS’s “Masterpiece” with big developments for the central characters as the 1930s end.
That’s certainly the case for English veterinarian Herriot (still played by Nicholas Ralph), since Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) is about to make him a married man, … which also means major change for her, since she’s been used to living with her father and sister.
The Farnon family also sees differences, as Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) enters the veterinary profession and Siegfried (Samuel West) comes to terms with his painful memories of World War I duty. Anna Madeley also is back as housekeeper Mrs. Hall, and Patricia Hodge continues as Herriot’s demanding client Mrs. Pumphrey, whom the late Diana Rigg played in the drama’s first year.
“In this season, we dig deeper into all the characters,” executive producer Colin Callender confirms. “One of the things that (writer) Ben Vanstone did when we launched the series was to really give each character a real backstory, so that we could really explore that over the series.”
In performing those as Herriot, actor Ralph appreciates settling more into his screen career, since “All Creatures Great and Small” was the first work he did on film.
“James certainly has grown into himself,” Ralph says. “He’s got some respect of the locals. He’s very much a part of this surrogate family now. And professionally, he’s advanced a lot as well – to the point where he now is trying to move or direct Siegfried in certain ways to keep up with the times.”
Co-star Shenton notes there’s “a bit of a dance at first” for Helen as she adjusts to life as Mrs. Herriot. “To come into a new environment, there’s really a moment of feeling her way and finding out where that place is and how that new world looks to her. Mrs. Hall’s doing her washing and the cooking, and it is really strange and alien to her. There’s a bit of, ‘How do I relinquish that control, and how do I do it respectfully?’ I like the journey that they go on in Season 3.”
Though the “All Creatures Great and Small” franchise dates back to the early 1970s in print, Callender believes it’s as relevant as ever. “It’s brought people together,” he says. “We’ve had a lot of correspondence and feedback from grandparents saying, ‘I’m watching with this my grandkids’ or grandkids saying, ‘I’m watching it with my grandparents.’ And that couldn’t be more glorious.”