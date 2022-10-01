The tale of vampires Lestat and Louis has been told a number of times over the years. But a reinvention of Anne Rice’s gothic classic gives it a twist in a series upcoming on AMC and AMC+.
In “Interview With the Vampire,” a seven-episode horror series that premieres Sunday, the story is introduced through the perspective of Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian, “Talk Radio”), a veteran journalist who comes to the Dubai penthouse of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson, “Game of Thrones”) to interview him nearly 50 years after their paths first crossed.
While human Daniel has aged into a near-retiree, the vampire Louis hasn’t changed a bit and he proceeds to tell his interviewer about his life and how he became a vampire at the hands of his lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, “The Astronaut Wives Club”), and how they brought young Claudia (Bailey Bass, “Psycho Sweet 16”) into their realm in 1910 New Orleans.
The series, which comes from showrunner Rolin Jones (“Friday Night Lights”) and executive producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad”), was filmed in New Orleans and features elaborate sets.
It also boasts solid performances all around, especially from Anderson, who embraced the chance to imagine how Louis would mature and change over the century that the story spans.