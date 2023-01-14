The adage “You can’t go home again” has been around for a long time, but Andie MacDowell is ready to challenge it.
The “Four Weddings and a Funeral” actress has delved into series work several times, and she does do again by returning to Hallmark Channel (for which she made “Cedar Cove”) as “The Way Home” premieres Sunday,.
Also an executive producer of the multigenerational drama, she plays Del, a Canadian farm-town resident who invites her estranged daughter Kat (“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Supergirl” alum Chyler Leigh) to move back home as the latter’s job and marriage end. Sadie Laflamme-Snow also stars as Kat’s daughter Alice, who returns with her.
“I like to play characters that I find interesting, or that have a real challenge to them,” MacDowell says. “With this, it wasn’t just the character that appealed to me, but the whole project. It’s unusual for Hallmark; it’s a bit more gritty, and it has a component of time travel, which I think may come as a surprise. It’s magical.”
Indeed, “The Way Home” flashes back frequently to Del’s earlier years. “I play her in 1999, too,” MacDowell says. “It was a little scary, but we used a certain lens for that. It gave me a lot to think about, like how I held myself, how I moved my body and what my voice was like.”
Though “The Way Home” clearly is female-centric, MacDowell (also an executive producer of the series, as is Leigh) is quick to point out that “we have some handsome men” in the show, too, … with the cast also including Evan Williams, Al Mukadam and Jefferson Brown. “One character is Del’s neighbor, ally and friend. She hasn’t had a relationship with her daughter in years, and he’s an old friend of hers, so Del relies on him a lot.”
MacDowell comes to “The Way Home” after winning wide acclaim for the 2022 Netflix drama “Maid,” in which she played the mother of her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley. Noting that she “really loved playing that character,” MacDowell recalls it as “a beautiful experience. My daughter did a wonderful job. Nothing pleases me more than being the mother of Margaret Qualley.”
Now, MacDowell is pleased to be back on a network that has been her home before: “My sisters and my cousins are all big Hallmark fans, and I think it’s because (the programming is) relatable to their lives. It’s not serial killers; I have a lot of family that just doesn’t want to watch that kind of material, but what we’ve done here within the formula asks a bit more of the viewers.
“It’s not a departure, but it offers them more.”