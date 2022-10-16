If you think you hear jingle bells between the scream queens and haunting laughs before Halloween, you might not be mistaken – and not just because Santa is definitely a creeper that watches while you’re sleeping.
The annual run of new Christmas movies begins at 8 p.m. Friday on Hallmark Channel with “Noel Next Door” about a single mother (Natalie Hall) and the grouchy neighbor (Corey Sevier) she thinks is ruining Christmas. With 31 originals for 2022, there’s at least one new “Countdown to Christmas” movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Hallmark through Dec. 18 with the rest of the schedule filled with festive flicks from the network’s extensive holiday library. See more at www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas.
Launched last year, “Great American Christmas” returns Friday on GAC Family which has brought over several long-time Hallmark staples such as Candace Cameron Bure for new movies that will air Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 18. See more at www.greatamericanfamily.com.
Hallmark Movies and Mysteries begins its new “Miracles of Christmas” slate Saturday with “We Need a Little Christmas,” which stars Erica Durance as a single mother facing her first Christmas without her husband. There’s a new holiday movie every Saturday through Dec. 17 on the network. See more at www.hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/miracles-of-christmas.
UPtv’s Christmas movie offerings begin Nov. 4. The network has 17 new holiday movies, a music special by country music star Josh Turner on Nov. 18 and the second season of reality series “Small Town Christmas” debuting Nov. 20. See more at UPtv.com/christmas
On Lifetime, the holiday blitz begins Nov. 5 with “Merry Swissmas.” The movie stars Jodie Sweetin as a woman who learns the Christmas traditions of Switzerland (from a handsome man, of course) while visiting the inn her mother is opening. Other movies in “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” include the reunion of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in “A Christmas Spark” and team up of real-life dad and daughter Kelsey and Spencer Grammer in “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.” See more at www.mylifetime.com/christmas-movies.
Among other upcoming offerings is a new Lindsay Lohan movie, “Falling for Christmas,” dropping Nov. 10 on Netflix.