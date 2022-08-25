It’s its own show, but also deeming “Everything I Know About Love” to be a British “Sex and the City” or “Girls” isn’t far off the mark.
Based on Dolly Alderton’s National Book Award-winning memoir of the same name, the seriocomic series makes its U.S. debut as Peacock streams it starting today. Emma Appleton (“Pistol,” “The Witcher”), Bel Powley (“The Morning Show”), Aliyah Odoffin and Marli Siu play spirited housemates (circa 2012) whose personal and/or professional lives are in flux, bonding them while also sending them in their respective directions.
Maggie (Appleton) is the hub of the saga, with much attention given to her new romance with Street (Connor Finch), a musician she meets aboard a train and gets to know quickly. She and childhood friend Birdy (Powley) particularly share details of their respective love lives, since Birdy also is embarking on a new romantic adventure. Amara and Nell (Odoffin, Siu) are the other women who share quarters and details of their experiences.
“The characters being so well-defined lends itself to different dynamics within the group,” reasons Appleton, who confirms that “Maggie is essentially the Dolly character. Maggie’s friendship with Birdy is different from her friendship with Amara and her friendship with Nell, and I think that’s so true to life. You do have different connections with people, and you bond over different things. In that respect, Dolly just made this so relatable.”
Odoffin, who landed her “Everything I Know About Love” role right out of drama school, says the spirit on the set was “super-collaborative. Dolly had the idea for the book, but it was much more an inspiration than a transcript in translating it to the screen. I think she was willing to see where we morphed with the characters.”
“Everything I Know About Love” hails from a production company well-known for specializing in romantic comedy, English style: Working Title, which has made such international movie hits as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love Actually,” “Notting Hill” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Appleton muses, “Name a Hugh Grant film, and they’ve done it. This feels like it’s in that world, though it’s different.”
The first-season arc of “Everything I Know About Love” ultimately brings Maggie to New York on business ... and tees up the show perfectly for a possible Season 2.
“You can never judge how an audience is going to take something,” Appleton reasons. “All we can do is control the time we have on the show and enjoy it, then you’ve got to let it go and do its thing. But I hope there will be some intrigue about what the parallel to ‘Sex and the City’ or ‘Girls’ would be in an English show.”