CBS’s “FBI” teams usually work different cases on Tuesday nights, but a rare crossover event is about to unite the three series.
On Tuesday, the Dick Wolf-produced crime dramas span continents – and, in two cases, switch time slots – to tell a new story.
“FBI: International” leads the night as “FBI’s” Jubal and Nina (played by Jeremy Sisto and recurring guest star Shantel VanSanten) head for Italy to join Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the “FBI: International” team to seek a missing, Rome-based U.S. businessman.
The disappearance may be linked to a potential terror plot in New York, where “FBI’s” Maggie (Missy Peregrym) is prompted to summon Remy of “FBI: Most Wanted” (Dylan McDermott) for help, counting on his background in dealing with global gangs.
“It actually spans (the production of) four or five episodes over all the different shows, because we can’t all be filming (the crossover story) at the same time,” Peregrym says. “We’re just like, ‘How are we gonna pull this off?’ And then we do, and it’s like, ‘Yay!’ We’re also having to go international with it here, so it’s a lot.”
Noting that her own “FBI” series is ‘fast-paced anyway,’ Peregrym says each of the franchise’s shows has its own tone and style, … and she adds with a knowing laugh, “Ours is just chaos. We get a script two days before we start filming it, and we just hit the ground running. And we’re all excited when we complete it.”
In terms of the characters from the parent “FBI” drama and their involvement in the crossover, Peregrym reports the shared story is particularly “Scola-heavy,” referencing the federal agent played by John Boyd. Regular “FBI” viewers will realize that he has more than a casual link to the “FBI: International” hour, since Nina is pregnant with Scola’s child.
Getting to work with regular cast members from the other “FBI” shows is “fun, definitely,” Peregrym attests: “We show up and make the best thing we can. Everyone comes with an idea of their character, and we just roll with it. We all have our processes and insert certain things into the script that might not necessarily be written. So, Dylan will do what he would do on his show on our show.”
Peregrym is grateful that the crossover comes near the end of the “FBI” season, rather than right after she returned from maternity leave last fall after the birth of her second child.
“That would have been very hectic,” she says. “I still can’t believe I came back to work three months after having the baby, but she’s doing really well.”