“Chicago Fire” is taking its traditional summer break from new episodes, but that doesn’t mean viewers won’t still be able to find fresh firefighting drama Wednesdays on NBC.
And from the same executive producer: Dick Wolf, whose company also is behind “LA Fire & Rescue,” an unscripted series premiering Wednesday (and also streaming on Peacock, starting the day after the NBC airings). The show follows several teams and regions within the Los Angeles County Fire Department through a number of situations, some involving medical skills while others rely largely on blaze-battling techniques, with the personal lives of many of the personnel also considered.
One such individual is Capt. Stan Maloof, whose fellow captain, twin brother Steve, and their father (also named Steve) have shared the same firefighting career. He left a job in the world of finance, and though he was stationed in Palmdale when “LA Fire & Rescue” was made, Maloof is now a member of the company in La Mirada. He says he’s proud to have so many colleagues – also including those in Watts, Compton and West Hollywood, among other Southern California locales – showcased in the program.
“It’s a heck of a thing to be able to share these unique experiences with people at home who truly understand it,” Maloof reflects of his family ties. “When you have someone in your family who’s done the same thing, it’s comforting.”
So was the production team’s approach, Maloof maintains, in capturing footage. “One of my concerns, when we were approached about this, was their integration into our daily lives,” he says. “We live at the fire station, and we go on emergency calls and bounce in and out all day long, and it’s not an easy thing for anybody to just jump in and blend with. The production crew did very well with that. After awhile, we didn’t even realize they were there.”
Maloof adds that the show’s makers stayed sensitive to the firefighters’ thoughts: “They were very good about checking with us before they recorded something. If they caught something they weren’t sure they wanted, they would ask us whether they should keep it or get rid of it.”