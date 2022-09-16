The fall TV season is here again!
Among the more than 100 shows premiering over the next few months are returning programs, new series, spinoffs such as “The Rookie: FBI” on ABC, reimaginings including NBC’s “Quantum Leap” and not one but three series about vampires to sink your teeth into.
One series tried to get ahead of the pack. Country music drama “Monarch” debuted Sunday on Fox taking advantage of a ratings lead-in from the NFL doubleheader. Its two-part season premiere continues in its regular time slot Tuesday at 9 p.m.
More premieres of the fall TV season are below, though schedules are subject to change. Descriptions are included for new series.
Sept. 16
“Fate: The Winx Saga,” Netflix
“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 17
“48 Hours,” 10 p.m. on CBS
Sept. 18
“SEAL Team,” Paramount+
“60 Minutes,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS
“Halloween Wars,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
Sept. 19
“Best in Dough,” Hulu – Pizza creators show off their cooking skills. Reality competition; hosted by Wells Adams.
“Dancing With The Stars,” Disney+
“The Neighborhood,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“9-1-1,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“Bob Hearts Abishola,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS
“NCIS,” 9 p.m. on CBS
“The Cleaning Lady,” 9 p.m. on Fox
“NCIS: Hawai’i,” 10 p.m. on CBS
“Quantum Leap,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Three decades after the events of the original series, a new team restarts the project as one man leaps from life to life through time. Drama; starring Raymond Lee.
Sept. 20
“Reboot,” Hulu – The dysfunctional cast of a family sitcom returns to set for a reboot decades later and faces their unresolved issues. Comedy; starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville.
“FBI,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“The Resident,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“FBI: International,” 9 p.m. on CBS
“FBI: Most Wanted,” 10 p.m. on CBS
“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 21
“Andor,” Disney+ – “Star Wars” series focusing on Cassian Andor as a rebellion forms against the Empire. Drama; starring Diego Luna.
“Super/Natural,” Disney+ – Nature series letting viewers hear and see as animals do. Documentary; narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch.
“Designing Miami,” Netflix – Rival interior designers Ray and Eilyn are also husband and wife in this reality show.
“The Conners,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Survivor,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“Chicago Med,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“The Goldbergs,” 8:30 p.m. on ABC
“Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m. on ABC
“Lego Masters,” 9 p.m. on Fox
“Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m. on NBC
“Home Economics,” 9:31 p.m. on ABC
“Big Sky,” 10 p.m. on ABC
“The Amazing Race,” 10 p.m. on CBS
“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 22
“The Hype,” HBO Max
“The Kardashians,” Hulu
“Law & Order,” 8 p.m. on NBC
“Law & Order: SVU,” 9 p.m. on NBC
“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” 10 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 23
“Haunted Scotland,” Discovery+ – A paranormal team investigates the supernatural in Scotland in this reality series.
“Shark Tank,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“20/20,” 9:01 p.m. on ABC
Sept. 25
“Celebrity Jeopardy!”, 8 p.m. on ABC – Stars compete in the classic game show for charity. Hosted by Mayim Bialik.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“The Great North,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox
“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 9 p.m. on ABC
“Bob’s Burgers,” 9 p.m. on Fox
“Van der Valk,” 9 p.m. on PBS
“Family Guy,” 9:30 p.m. on Fox
“The Rookie,” 10 p.m. on ABC
“Outrageous Pumpkins,” 10 p.m. on Food Network
Sept. 26
“Halloween Cookie Challenge,” 10 p.m. on Food Network – Bakers compete to create Halloween themed treats. Reality competition; hosted by Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila.
Sept. 27
“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“La Brea,” 9 p.m. on NBC
“Bobby’s Triple Threat,” 9 p.m. on Food Network – Chefs compete to outcook culinary masters picked by Bobby Flay.
“The Rookie: Feds,” 10 p.m. on ABC – Centers on the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Drama; starring Niecy Nash-Betts.
Sept. 28
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” Disney+
“Hostages,” 9 p.m. on HBO – Documentary series about the Iran Hostage Crisis.
Sept. 29
“Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. on Fox
“Ghosts,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS
“So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m. on CBS – The aimless son of a lawyer is hired to be his mother’s in-house investigator. Drama; starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.
“Welcome to Flatch,” 9 p.m. on Fox
“Call Me Kat,” 9:30 p.m. on Fox
“CSI: Vegas,” 10 p.m. on CBS
Sept. 30
“Ramy, Hulu
“Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet,” 10 p.m. on Travel Channel – A paranormal series featuring supernatural tales about pets.
Oct. 1
“Ghost Hunters,” 9 p.m. on Travel Channel
“Saturday Night Live,” 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Oct. 2
“Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming,” Discovery+ – The paranormal investigator returns to the United Kingdom to visit reportedly haunted locations.
“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 7 p.m. on ABC
“Family Law,” 8 p.m. on The CW – A lawyer and recovering alcoholic struggles to put her career and family back together. Drama; starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber.
“The Equalizer,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS
“Coroner,” 9 p.m. on The CW
“East New York,” 9:30 p.m. on CBS – A new police precinct boss helps protect her community on the edge of Brooklyn. Drama; starring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits.
“Interview With the Vampire,” 10 p.m. on AMC – Based on the Anne Rice novel, a vampire tells the story of how he was turned. Drama; starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson.
Oct. 3
“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. on ABC
Oct. 5
“The Real Love Boat,” 9 p.m. on CBS – Singles look for love on a luxury cruise ship in the Mediterranean. Reality competition; hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.
“Kung Fu,” 9 p.m. on The CW
“Chucky,” 9 p.m. on Syfy
“Reginald the Vampire,” 10 p.m. on Syfy – A freshly turned vampire faces obstacles at every turn in love and life. Comedy; starring Jacob Batalon.
Oct. 6
“A Friend of the Family,” Peacock – A limited series based on the true story of a family whose daughter was kidnapped multiple times. Drama; starring Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks.
“Station 19,” 8 p.m. on ABC
“Walker,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“Walker Independence,” 9 p.m. on The CW – Billed as an origin story for sister series “Walker,” this Western is set in the 1800s where an affluent Boston woman arrives in a diverse Texas town. Drama; starring Katherine McNamara and Matt Barr.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 9 p.m. on ABC
“Broadchurch, 9 p.m. on PBS
“Alaska Daily,” 10:01 p.m. on ABC – A disgraced high-profile reporter joins a daily newspaper in Anchorage. Drama; starring Hilary Swank.
Oct. 7
“The Problem with John Stewart,” Apple TV+
“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out,” Discovery+
“The Midnight Club,” Netflix – Patients gather to tell stories in a hospice for terminally ill young adults. Drama based on the novel.
“The Mole,” Netflix – A reboot of the series where contestants try to figure out who is sabotaging the game. Reality competition; hosted by Alex Wagner.
“Derry Girls,” Netflix
“S.W.A.T.,” 8 p.m. on CBS
“Fire Country,” 9 p.m. on CBS – A convict joins a prison release firefighting program that battles wildfires in Northern California. Drama; starring Max Thieriot.
“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. on CBS
“Let the Right One In,” 10 p.m. on Showtime – The lives of a father and daughter were changed when she became a vampire at 12. Drama; starring Demian Bichir and Anika Noni Rose.
Oct. 9
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 10 p.m. on CBS
Oct. 10
“All American,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“All American: Homecoming,” 9 p.m. on The CW
Oct. 11
“The Winchesters,” 8 p.m. on The CW – A prequel to the long-running series “Supernatural” focusing on Sam and Dean’s parents. Drama; starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, and narrated by original series star Jensen Ackles.
"The Oval," 9 p.m. on BET
“Professionals,” 9 p.m. on The CW – An international security operative protects clients’ interests by any means necessary. Action; starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser.
Oct. 12
"Sistas," 9 p.m. on BET
Oct. 14
“Shantaram,” Apple TV+ – A fugitive hides out in 1980s Bombay. Drama; starring Charlie Hunnam.
“Penn & Teller” Fool Us,” 8 p.m. on The CW
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, 9 p.m. on The CW
Oct. 16
“Miss Scarlet and The Duke,” 8 p.m. on PBS
“Magpie Murders,” 9 p.m. on PBS – A murder mystery adapted from Anthony Horowitz’ novel. Drama; starring Lesley Manville.
“Annika,” 10 p.m. on PBS – The head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit solves cases. Drama; starring Nicola Walker.
Oct. 17
“The Vow,” 9 p.m. on HBO
Oct. 22
“Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars,” 8 p.m. on The CW – Celebrities train with professional magicians. Reality competition; judged by the titular illusionist.
“World’s Funniest Animals,” 9 p.m. on The CW
Oct. 25
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” Netflix – Horror stories curated by the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Oct. 28
“Urban Legend,” 10 p.m. on Travel Channel – Anthology series tells classic tales.
Nov. 4
“Manifest,” Netflix
“Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8 p.m. on NBC – Comedy; starring George Lopez.
“Young Rock,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC
Nov. 10
“The Big Brunch,” HBO Max – Chefs share business dreams while seeking a prize. Reality competition; hosted by Dan Levy.
Nov. 13
“Yellowstone,” Paramount+
“Tulsa King,” Paramount+ – After being released from prison, a mafia capo is exiled to Oklahoma where he works to build an empire of his own. Drama; starring Sylvester Stallone.