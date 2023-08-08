The concluding season of “Billions” is a case of “Axe” and you shall receive.
One of the series’ most prominent characters returns as the drama set in the upper levels of New York law and finance begins its seventh and final season Friday streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime, and Sunday on the linear Showtime channel. (Subsequent weekly episodes will maintain that release pattern.)
A good amount of the show’s history is incorporated into its victory lap, a particularly notable aspect being the return of founding cast member Damian Lewis as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, the former hedge fund king who relocated to Europe to avoid a prison term engineered by his longtime nemesis, federal attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr. (Paul Giamatti).
With the empire that Axe built now under the control of tycoon Michael Prince (Corey Stoll), who has designs on winning the U.S. presidency, changes are looming … something that “Billions” is known for, which included Lewis’ exit at the end of Season 5 and Stoll’s promotion to full series regular. Still very much rooted in the flow of the saga is Maggie Siff (“Sons of Anarchy”) as psychiatrist Wendy Rhoades, who has stayed on as performance coach at the company, despite the misgivings she has about Prince.
Wendy continues to have a confidant for her concerns in Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile), Axe’s former deputy who also remains on Prince’s staff. Still present as well is Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), the non-binary financial wizard who often posed a major challenge for Axe, and whose skills also have been retained by Prince.
Siff has spent the past month starring in an Off-Broadway staging of Tennessee Williams’ “Orpheus Descending,” which she terms “quite a swerve” from the “Billions” work that she finished recently. Despite the writers’ strike, the show was able to complete its last season, and Siff allows that it was “a labored process. Everybody wanted to be respectful and honor picket lines, and it was really a matter of taking it day by day for the final month, but we finished it.” (Note: This interview took place before the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.)
The coda that “Billions” puts on Wendy’s story satisfies Siff: “There’s always been this thing of her being caught between two forces: Chuck and Axe. I think the beautiful thing about Michael Prince coming in, and the time she really was given to be with herself, it allowed her to carve a different kind of path. I do feel really good about where she’s able to end, and I’ll just say that I think Wendy (ends up) sort of her own person … truly independent of all of the forces she’s been knocked around by, despite her best efforts.”
Created by executive producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, “Billions” is scheduled to have several spinoffs: “Billions: Miami,” “Millions” and “Trillions.” After being a regular on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” previously, Siff isn’t necessarily looking to jump into another series, though the right material could alter that thinking (“I just don’t know how to answer that right now,” she says). However, she has confidence that the makers of “Billions” know what they’re doing in expanding that concept’s universe.
“I think Brian and Dave could spin this thing many, many different ways if they want to,” she says. “There’s certainly lots of story to tell, and there are great characters who can come back or circle through. (‘Billions’) has carved out a niche and a style, and it’s got such a good, smart spirit. And there’s a lot of room in our culture to be talking about finance and money, and what people are doing with it, and what it looks like from the inside. I think they could spin this off as much as they want. It’s just a question of how much of an appetite they have for it.”