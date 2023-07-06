Let the games begin … again.
ABC has gone very heavy on prime-time contests in recent summers, many of them updates of shows that were popular in earlier incarnations. Already, such series as “Press Your Luck,” “The Chase,” “Generation Gap” and “Claim to Fame” have made their returns for these warm-weather months.
That parade of participants and prizes continues as “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” begin new rounds on ABC Sunday, July 9. Host Steve Harvey starts his 10th season of pitting teams of stars and their relatives or work colleagues against each other on “Celebrity Family Feud,” while Michael Strahan presides over Season 7 of the latest “Pyramid” incarnation, in which personalities and their teammates use words and phrases to guess categories (or vice versa) to get to the winner’s circle and a shot or two at big money.
Early Season 10 players on “Celebrity Family Feud” include Gayle King (“CBS Mornings”), Sophia Bush Hughes (“One Tree Hill”) and cast members of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Season 9 saw contests between the casts of “Abbott Elementary” and “Hacks,” stars of “Bel-Air” and the revival of “Saved by the Bell,” Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon!”) and Kathy Najimy (“Hocus Pocus,” 1993), and Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”) and Erika Christensen (before she returned to ABC full-time as a star of the series “Will Trent”). Music’s Boyz II Men and the hosts of CBS’ daytime show “The Talk” also got chances for “Feud”-ing last season.
“Celebrity Family Feud” was tried earlier, with “Today’s” Al Roker guiding it during a brief NBC run in the summer of 2008. ABC actually was the home network of the original “Family Feud” when Richard Dawson hosted it from 1976 to 1985, with several others filling that role since its current syndication run began in 1999. Harvey became the host in 2010, and its rise in ratings not only have kept him there since, it paved the way for another run at the “Celebrity” spinoff.
Though Harvey has done other programs including the talk show “Steve” and ABC’s current “Judge Steve Harvey” – plus his sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show,” he has enjoyed particular success with “Celebrity Family Feud” and its syndicated weekday parent “Family Feud,” of which he became the host in 2010. He expresses gratitude for his television career overall, which took him out of the realm of stand-up comedy and has brought him a wide and steady audience.
“It turned out to be the best thing that happened to me,” Harvey reflects. “If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain the TV career because of the political correctness that has killed comedy. Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings.
What people don’t understand about comedians is that the joke has got to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. Some of these jokes are going to have to be about people.”
This season on “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the celebrity players include such returnees as Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”). Among others on board are “Jeopardy’s!” Ken Jennings, Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”), “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec, Ross Mathews (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and several veterans of “The Goldbergs”: Wendi McLendon-Covey (who also has played the game before), Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile. Also an executive producer of the program, Strahan is happy with the outcome.
“This could be the best season that we’ve done,” the NFL veteran, “Good Morning America” co-anchor, Fox Sports personality and one-time astronaut maintains. “And even if not, it has some of the best shows that we’ve done. There’s a lot of fun, a lot of surprises and a lot of good match-ups. The energy is just great.”