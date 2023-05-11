It’s one thing for a series to be called “Great Performances,” and a bigger thing for it to deliver on its title’s promise for a half-century.
With the much-honored PBS arts anthology having done just that, it marks that anniversary with the new presentation “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best” on Friday.
Following her hugely successful run in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster introduces a cast of top stars at the David H. Koch Theater at New York’s Lincoln Center. Chita Rivera, Sara Bareilles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams, Andre De Shields, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Jessie Mueller, Raul Esparza and Corbin Bleu are among the performers.
Seen last year in a “Great Performances” telecast of the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” a show that earned her one of her Tonys, Foster maintains that she’s “so excited” about hosting the 50th-anniversary event (taped in March).
“There are seven or eight big production numbers, 12 amazing dancers; ... Warren Carlyle, who was our choreographer for ‘The Music Man,’ choreographed the evening and did just an incredible job.
“He decided to break the show up by decades,” Foster says, “so that’s how we tackled the 50 years. And Pat Vaccariello, who was our music director on ‘The Music Man,’ was the music director here and conducted something like a 40-piece orchestra. I hosted and performed in a couple of numbers, but I also got to watch, and I was excited about that.”
Now guided by longtime “Great Performances” veteran David Horn as its executive producer, the series has accrued 67 Primetime Emmy Awards and six George Foster Peabody Awards among its numerous accolades.
Foster remembers clearly what it meant to her, as a youngster growing up in Michigan, to watch the series as her own artistic hopes were developing.
“For someone who didn’t live in New York City and didn’t have the Internet, ‘Great Performances’ was my window into Broadway and the theater and dance culture,” she reflects. “When I was reading through some of the things I would be saying on the program, I found myself getting choked up, because I’m still that 15-year-old kid sitting in a beanbag chair watching ‘Great Performances’ and dreaming. And now, I’m here.”
Indeed. Foster deems her involvement in the “Great Performances” celebration “a full-circle moment” for her: “I still can’t believe I get to do what I love for a living, so I try not to take any of it for granted. And to be able to share this stage with people I have admired for so long, and grew up watching myself, is pretty extraordinary.”