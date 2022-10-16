With programming such as AMC’s FearFest and Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” there’s always something spooky on TV this time of year.
In addition to what’s airing on TV, new and classic horror movies are available across many streaming services, as are previously aired episodes of paranormal investigation shows and specials. If you’re looking for “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” you’ll find it on Apple TV+. Fans of “Hocus Pocus” will find the new sequel move on Disney+.
Here is some of what might have you watching TV through a crack in your fingers between now and Halloween. Schedules are subject to change.
Series and specials
• “The Simpsons” will expand its Halloween offerings this year to two episodes. The first, a parody of Stephen King’s “It” will air at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 on Fox. The 34th “Treehouse of Horror” episode airs the following Sunday. Blocks of earlier “Treehouse of Horror” installments are part of Freeform’s late night Halloween programming Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the month.
• Paranormal investigation series currently airing new episodes on Travel Channel include “Ghost Adventures” at 10 p.m. Thursdays; “Ghost Hunters” at 10 p.m. Saturdays; “Conjuring Kesha” at 11 p.m. Saturdays with the pop star checking experiences off her supernatural bucket list; and “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” at 9 p.m. Sundays investigating ghostly claims in Butte, Montana. Those series are also available on discovery+ along with a new season of “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” and new series “Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming” and “Haunted Scotland.”
• Investigator Zak Bagans and filmmaker Eli Roth collaborate for “The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno” at 9 p.m. Oct. 31 on Travel Channel. The horror film tells the story of a boy and his father who discover a portal to a cursed circus. Roth also launches new anthology series “Urban Legend” at 10 p.m. Oct. 28 on Travel Channel.
• Bagans is also appearing on Food Network in “Halloween Wars” where teams face off on Sundays to create spooky food displays. Also on the network are new seasons of “Halloween Baking Championship” and “Halloween Cookie Challenge” starting at 9 p.m. Mondays. A special Halloween edition of “Kids Baking Championship” airs at 8 p.m. Monday.
Freaky franchises
• The first three movies in the “Hotel Transylvania” animated franchise can be seen in a block starting at 1:20 p.m. today on Freeform. The block airs again at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 and 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
• “Leprechaun” can be seen at 10 p.m. Thursday, followed through the wee hours by “Leprechaun 2,” “Leprechaun 3,” “Leprechaun 3: In Space” and “Leprechaun: Origins.”
• On Friday, you can catch the 1984 classic “Ghostbusters” at 11 a.m. on Freeform followed by “Ghostbusters II” at 1 p.m. and the 2016 “Ghostbusters” at 4 p.m. The block airs again at 3 p.m. Oct. 27.
• A marathon of entries from the “Friday the 13th” franchise begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 22 on AMC and continue into early the following morning.
• Five “Final Destination” movies play back-to-back starting at 9:52 a.m. Oct. 23 on AMC.
• Dracula is on the hunt in a block of three movies on TCM starring Christopher Lee on Oct. 25. The 1969 film “Dracula Has Risen From the Grave” airs at 2:15 p.m., followed by 1970’s “Taste the Blood of Dracula” and 1973’s “The Satanic Rites of Dracula.”
• BBC America has back-to-back movies from the “Underworld” vampire franchise starting at noon Oct. 28.
• Watch out for Michael Myers as AMC shows a 12-hour run of movies from the “Halloween” franchise starting at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 30. Another block starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 and runs through the day.
• TCM has classic horror movies all day Halloween including 1959’s “The Mummy” at 1:30 p.m. and the 1931 “Frankenstein” at 11:15 p.m. “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) and “Son of Frankenstein” (1939) air back-to-back starting at 8 p.m.
More movies
Many movies air more than once – especially on Freeform and AMC, which dedicate much of their programming to Halloween fare this time of year. This list of at least one movie per day should help you get started planning your viewing.
• “Hocus Pocus,” 7:40 p.m. today on Freeform
• “Candyman,” 6 p.m. Monday on AMC
• “Drag Me to Hell,” 3 p.m. on Syfy
• “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Tuesday on AMC
• “Beetlejuice,” 6 p.m. Wednesday on Freeform
• “Leatherface,” 8 p.m. Thursday on Syfy
• “Poltergeist,” 10 p.m. Thursday on AMC
• “The Body Snatcher,” 3:30 p.m. Thursday on TCM
• “They,” 1:30 p.m. Friday on AMC
• “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” 7 a.m. Saturday on Freeform
• “Child’s Play,” 7:52 a.m. Oct. 23 on AMC
• “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” noon Oct. 24 on Freeform
• “Trick ‘R Treat,” 8 p.m. Oct. 24 on AMC
• “The Conjuring,” 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on AMC
• “Night of the Living Dead,” 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on AMC
• “Cujo,” 9:15 a.m. Oct. 27 on BBC America
• “Maleficent,” 1 p.m. Oct. 27 on Freeform
• “Night of the Living Dead,” 4 p.m. Oct. 27 on BBC America
• “Them!”, 4 p.m. Oct. 28 on TCM
• “The Exorcist,” 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29 on AMC
• “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1932), noon Oct. 29 on TCM
• “Pumpkinhead,” 2 p.m. Oct. 30 on BBC America
• “Christine,” 4 p.m. Oct. 30 on BBC America
• “Curse of the Demon,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on TCM
• “The Haunted Mansion” (2003), 1 p.m. Oct. 31 on Freeform