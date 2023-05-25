Northrop High School graduate Heather Headley has a message for fans of her Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias": It's time to dust off your margarita glasses.
"Magnolias" will return to Netflix with its third season on July 20, the streaming service has announced. Headley shared the news in a video on her verified Instagram account Thursday afternoon.
Based on the Sherryl Woods book series, "Magnolias" focuses on three friends in a small Southern town called Serenity. They navigate family, romance and professional problems, often while they "pour it out" over a pitcher of margaritas.
Headley plays lawyer Helen Decatur. Her co-stars include JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott.
"We're really excited to share it with you," Headley said. "We cannot wait to hear what you say."