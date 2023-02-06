For Grant Gustin, saying goodbye to “The Flash” comes with mixed emotions.
It’s been 10 years that the DC Comics superhero has been in the life of the 33-year-old actor, from his first audition to the end of filming. And in that time, Gustin has gotten married, become a father and matured as an actor and a man.
So as The CW action series opens for its ninth and final season Wednesday, it is with pride and some sadness that Gustin views the time coming to an end.
“I actually had a moment last night where I had to pick wardrobe for, … what will end up being the last thing I wear, actually, as Barry Allen,” he says. “And as I picked the shirt, I had my first moment where it felt really real. And honestly, the strongest emotion I felt was I felt really proud that we’ve been doing this for this long and we’re almost there and it’s really special to do something for this long and get to go out on your terms.”
“I have a like 16-year-old rescue dog,” he continues, “and I always say he’s the only thing in my life that hasn’t changed since before ‘Flash’ started.”
The new season picks up one week after the epic battle of the Season 8 finale with peace in the universe and Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) reconnecting. But new threats are on the horizon, which will challenge Barry and his team – Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – to fight one last time to save Central City.
One adversary may be Thawn, the Reverse Flash character played by Tom Cavanagh who apparently had been vanquished for good in last season’s closer. But according to Gustin, Central City may not have seen the last of him – nor others.
“There’s a lot of characters on the show now and there’s a lot of characters that have been on the show in years past and Eric (Wallace, the showrunner) and the writers have been doing everything they can to honor all those storylines,” he says. “So we’re going to see a lot of familiar faces that have been on the show in seasons gone by, which has been fun for me.”