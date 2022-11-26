Kelsey Grammer has played Ebenezer Scrooge, but that hasn’t kept him from pursuing other Christmas stories.
In fact, the “Frasier” Emmy winner readily admits that aspects of “A Christmas Carol” play into his Lifetime movie “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve,” debuting today. Also an executive producer of the film through his Grammnet NH company, he plays a businessman whose relationships have suffered as he has built his career. He gets a chance for a do-over – actually, 12 of them – when he meets none other than Santa Claus after having a car accident. Grammer’s daughter Spencer (“Greek”) portrays his estranged offspring; Uschi Umscheid also appears.
“We’d been developing this idea for a couple of years,” Grammer reports, “and we talked to Lifetime and they said they were interested. Then I said, ‘What if we include my actual daughter in it?’ Everybody seemed to really perk up their ears at that, and I like it, too. It gives a foundational truth to this thing that unfolds throughout the film, and it’s really fun that we got to work together in this way.”
Deeming the Mystic, Connecticut-filmed result to be “a blend of ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘Groundhog Day,’” Grammer appreciates that “this is the kind of role that lets me chew on the scenery. Also, I believe in redemptive tales. I love to play a guy who grows up and finally finds his manhood or his personhood, whatever you want to call it. The person finds joy at last, and I guess that’s what Christmas is all about.”
Having also done a sequel to a seasonal film he made last year – the Netflix dark comedy “Father Christmas Is Back” – Grammer admits that any other yuletide character faces a big challenge from Ebenezer Scrooge, who the actor played in a 2004 musical version of “A Christmas Carol.” Still, he likes that his newer films are “not afraid to mention why we’re having Christmas ... because there was a birth that changed the world.”
Grammer also executive-produces the continuation of “The Game” that resumes on Paramount+ on Dec. 15, but after the holiday season, the bulk of his attention will be on the “Frasier” series revival that finally has gotten the go-ahead from Paramount+.
“We jumped through a few hoops,” Grammer notes. “Originally, we thought about integrating the legacy cast into a new sort of shape; that looked promising, then David (Hyde Pierce) decided he wasn’t really interested in playing that character (Frasier’s brother Niles) anymore. I get that, and we came up with something else that I think is arguably better. We’ll leave that to other people to decide, but I think we have some great new stuff coming up.”