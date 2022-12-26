Each December, several legends of the entertainment world are given the Kennedy Center Honors – and another famed, celebrated group forms this year’s “class.”
The 45th annual ceremony was taped at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and CBS will air the event Wednesday. (It also will stream on Paramount+ starting the next day.)
Here’s a look at the latest Kennedy Center honorees.
George Clooney: Though the actor had earlier TV-series strikeouts that he muses about, the role of Dr. Doug Ross on “ER” made Clooney a major star and set him up for a movie career that eventually brought him an Oscar for “Syriana.” Also a producer and director, Clooney is well-known for his social activism.
Amy Grant: Originally a contemporary gospel artist before she crossed over into the pop realm with such hits as “Every Heartbeat” and “Good for You,” Grant has kept up the spiritual messages in her music while endeavoring to reach the widest audience possible. Also a best-selling author, she’s part of a musical power couple along with husband Vince Gill.
Gladys Knight: One of the enduring legends of pop and soul music, seven-time Grammy winner Knight basically started her career at age 8 as a winner of the classic talent contest “The Original Amateur Hour.” Several relatives later became her “Pips,” and the group went on to score such hits as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”
Tania Leon: The composer-conductor who learned piano in her native Cuba continued her education and launched her career in New York, where she worked with Arthur Mitchell’s Dance Theatre of Harlem and the New York Philharmonic.
U2: Forty-six years after its formation, the Irish rock band still counts organizer Larry Mullen Jr. and co-founders Paul “Bono” Hewson, David “The Edge” Evans and Adam Clayton among its members. Long one of the top draws on the concert circuit internationally, the group often has integrated social concerns into their music.