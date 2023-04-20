Season 2 of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” finds Sam (Bridget Everett) settling into a domestic life while dealing with some of the annoying aspects of life’s minutia.
Premiering Sunday, the new season picks up with Sam and pal Joel (Jeff Hiller) enjoying their comfortable platonic life together, while she and sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) set about getting their father Ed’s farm ready for sale, he having gone off to be with his brother in Texas.
In real life, the actor who played Ed, Mike Hagerty, had passed away just before filming of the new season started, so the tears Sam shed as she was cleaning out his barn were real ones for Everett.
“It was kind of tricky how to handle his character,” says Everett, who is also an executive producer. “And you know, being in that barn with the memory of him and we wanted to carry him through the season and have him be a part of it still in the best way we could. So I think that was our best way of doing that or trying to do that.”
Sam’s relationship with Tricia will also evolve in the new season – and not just because of their dad’s departure. She’s now split from hubby, Rick, so she’ll be embarking on a life of singlehood with Sam’s help.
“They’re going to grow to understand each other as the season progresses,” Everett says. “I think it’s easy to spend a lifetime holding onto a resentment but it’s more challenging to figure out how to come back together. I think Mary Catherine, who plays Trisha, is so extraordinary in this season especially as it progresses, and it was really one of the most thrilling things to watch as we filmed.”
On the lighter side, the new season will also feature a hilarious turn from guest star Tim Bagley (“Grace and Frankie”), whose character Brad belts out an aria at a local high school opera recital.
“We’re proud of that,” Everett says with a laugh. “He took it very seriously. I was like, ‘Here’s a song.’ And he took it to a voice teacher, he learned, he studied and when he came to shoot on that day, I think we were all just like standing up and high-fiving because it was so special.”