Family trees bear interesting fruit. From eye and hair color to skin tones, personal preferences, behaviors and more, a family connection can have a lot of bearing on a person and their relatives. One less common thing that runs throughout some family trees is a little business called "show," and that family/fame connection is precisely what drives one of ABC's most popular returning reality shows.
"Claim to Fame," hosted by celebrity brothers Kevin and Franklin Jonas, heads into a second season Monday, June 26, on ABC.
The series first made waves in July of last year, when it premiered to wide-eyed audiences craving the "Big Brother"-esque housing situation and looking to flex deduction skills that are generally relegated to private investigators and seasoned detectives.
Designed as less of a "whodunit" and more of a "who is it," the premise of the series is that 12 celebrity relatives — each flying under the radar — live under one roof while engaging in games, personal conversations and deception to hide who they are while trying to uncover the identities of those around them. As they form alliances and make their educated guesses about one another's famous lineage, each contestant must do their best to stay in the game throughout the weekly eliminations. At the end of the season, the last relative standing takes home the $100,000 prize.
Last season's winner was LC, the "secret" eldest sister of "Nope" (2022) actress Keke Palmer. LC's real name was revealed to be Loreal Palmer, while her competitors in the two-episode finale were Logan, who turned out to be country singer Jason Aldean's cousin, and Pepper, revealed to be the granddaughter of late Rat Pack member Dean Martin ("Ocean's 11," 1960).
In a discussion with People magazine following the Season 1 finale, Palmer shared her shock at how emotional the process was for her.
"It's a game, but real people are involved and real feelings," said Palmer. "I used to watch reality TV and when I'd see someone have a breakdown, I'd be like, 'Oh this is so dramatic,' but now I apologize to those people who I thought that about. I was not expecting the emotional toll that it took."
Despite the very real ups and downs, however, Palmer thanks the show for bringing her a new circle of friends and the platform to share her dreams of a future making horror movies (not to mention the money to help put that dream into action).
"It was just such a unique experience, bringing people together who otherwise probably never would've even met," Palmer explained. "I'm walking away with 11 new friends."