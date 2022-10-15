“The Crown’s” next Princess Margaret is having a very active year en route to her royal role.
Oscar-nominated for the 2017 movie “Phantom Thread,” Lesley Manville also had the title part in the film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” made the series “Sherwood” and narrated the television drama “Life After Life.”
She has another showcase as PBS launches the six-part “Magpie Murders on Masterpiece” Sunday, adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s (“Foyle’s War”) novel and casting Manville as Susan Ryeland, a book editor who probes the suspicious death of a mystery writer she worked with.
His demise might be linked to a story he supposedly didn’t finish. As she turns amateur sleuth to solve the crime, the main detective character in the novel – named Atticus Pund – appears to her (as played by Tim McMullan).
“It’s an extraordinary time that I’m having, no doubt about it,” the busy Manville confirms.
“I can’t really explain it. I mean, I’ve been acting since I was 16, so I’ve had an awful lot of practice. Maybe I’ve only just gotten good. Who knows?
“The variety of work has been wonderful, ‘Magpie Murders’ being very much at the center of that.
“This opportunity to play Susan Ryeland, who is such a brilliantly fabulous character, defies all the kind of stereotypical notions that people might have of how somebody of her age should act and conduct their life,” adds Manville.
“I am having a very golden time, and certainly, playing Susan was part of that gold. I came on board because Jill and Anthony (executive producers Green and Horowitz) approached me. We had a really nice evening talking about it.”
Author Horowitz (who is married to his producing partner Green) states, “I love this book. It was a very, very big success for me, and I wasn’t just going to give it to anybody. I’ve also worked very much with Susanne (Simpson, executive producer of ‘Masterpiece’) and PBS. I know they’re very, very good and a profitable partnership which I’ve enjoyed over the years, so for me, it was a no-brainer. And once Lesley and Tim were on board as well, it was one of the happiest productions I’ve ever been involved with.”
Manville reflects that bringing the “real” Susan and the fictional Atticus together as “Magpie Murders” sleuthing partners is “a very dramatic, excellent device. She knows the way to solve the crime is through the book, and the key person in the book is Atticus ... and in a way, they become one mind. I just think it’s a really gorgeous thing that she can see him and he can see her, but they can only see each other.”