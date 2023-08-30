Several educators and medical professionals, a pro-aging coach and a wedding officiant are among women who will compete to win the heart of an area man when “The Golden Bachelor” debuts in September on ABC.
Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old Indiana native and retired restaurateur, was announced in July as the star of the latest spinoff from the “Bachelor” franchise.
The network on Wednesday released details of the 22 women he will pick from in the senior dating competition.
They are:
• Anna, 61, retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey
• April, 65, therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida
• Christina, 73, retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California
• Edith, 60, retired Realtor from Downey, California
• Ellen, 71, retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida
• Faith, 60, high school teacher from Benton City, Washington
• Jeanie, 65, retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee
• Joan, 60, private school administrator from Rockland Maryland
• Kathy, 70, retired educational consultant from Austin
• Leslie, 64, fitness instructor from Minneapolis
• Maria, 60, health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey
• Marina, 60, educator from Los Angeles
• Nancy, 60, retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia
• Natascha, 60, pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City
• Pamela, 75, retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois
• Patty, 70, retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina
• Peggy, 69, dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut
• Renee, 67, former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Chicago
• Sandra, 75, retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia
• Susan, 66, wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania
• Sylvia, 64, public affairs consultant from Los Angeles
• Theresa, 69, financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey
ABC did not confirm Turner’s current residence after a message from The Journal Gazette seeking more information, but a news release says he lives “in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana.”
A 2020 video on the website of South Bend-based news station ABC57 identified Turner as the vice president of the Big Long Lake Association. Big Long Lake is west of Ashley and Hudson near South Milford.
He has two adult daughters: Jennifer Young and Angela Turner. His children and grandchildren will also appear in the series, according to a photo caption on ABC’s media website for “Golden Bachelor.”
Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974 and they had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, according to ABC. Toni died at a Fort Wayne hospital in 2017.
“Golden Bachelor,” hosted by franchise veteran Jesse Palmer, is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Sept. 28, followed by “Bachelor in Paradise.”