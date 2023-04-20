Jake McDorman maintains that he hasn’t had a problem talking about “Mrs. Davis” while keeping many of its secrets.
The actor reunites with executive producer Damon Lindelof – with whom he worked previously on “Watchmen” – in Peacock’s new fantasy-drama series that starts streaming today. Mrs. Davis is an artificial intelligence that claims to be beneficial to humanity and wants everyone to be “Users,” though others have suspicions of “her” true motives … foremost among them, a nun (played by Betty Gilpin, of “GLOW”) who has an ally in her rodeo-rider ex (McDorman) in fighting Mrs. Davis.
McDorman credits Gilpin with citing “Mrs. Davis” as “the Coen brothers meet ‘Looney Tunes,’ ” an appropriate nod to the unusual mix of elements the show encompasses. “We got to play in that weird world for six months of production and see it start to come together through rough cuts,” says McDorman. “Now, to try to tell people about it, it’s impossible. To have the trailer finally come out was really something. That explained it better than we ever could, and having that kind of last coat of paint on it really brings it all together.”
Seeing “Mrs. Davis” with an audience at the recent South by Southwest festival was a milestone for McDorman. “I guess all of us (in the cast) have been living with it for about a year,” he reflects, “from the time I read the first script, and it’s been living in our brains nonstop. It only got more and more locked in, the deeper we got into it. You were like, ‘This is the most ambitious, bizarre thing I’ve ever read. If even half of it could be put on film, it would be a sight to see.’ ”
Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale (“The Americans”), David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel (“Manifest”) and Katja Herbers (“Evil”) are among recurring cast members of “Mrs. Davis.” McDorman appreciates Peacock dropping the first four of the eight episodes on the premiere day: “Letting people really invest themselves in the weirdness of it is very smart.”
The alternate reality depicted by “Mrs. Davis” – which fellow executive producer Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory”) wrote along with “Lost” and “The Leftovers” alum Lindelof – suits a time when the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” also supports such a concept, McDorman believes.
“That’s the main reason I was excited by this,” confirms the actor, whose credits also include “Dopesick,” “Shameless,” the series version of “The Right Stuff” and the “Murphy Brown” revival. “It was also the likelihood that the people making it had the clout to bring to life the feeling you got when you read it on the page. And that’s really rare.”