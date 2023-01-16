As the medical drama wraps up its run, a lot happens in the rooms and hallways of “New Amsterdam.”
The New York hospital-set NBC series draws to a close Tuesday after five seasons with rule-shattering Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) caught in a romantic triangle between new love Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) and the suddenly returned Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Meanwhile, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) deals with intensified family troubles, and relationship questions remain for other major characters as well.
Inspired by the nonfiction book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Eric Manheimer, “New Amsterdam” earned a simultaneous renewal for what turned out to be its last three seasons, making its end bittersweet for series developer and executive producer David Schulner. (Peter Horton and Shaun Cassidy also are among the executive producers.)
“It was wonderful,” Schulner says of filming the finale, which he co-wrote with Aaron Ginsburg. “Michael Slovis, who was our producing director for four years, came back to direct it, … and that was special. From cast to crew to writers, we tried to leave nothing on the table.
“The trick to the finale,” Schulner adds, “was not only in giving the actors something great and honoring them, but also honoring the characters and putting them in a surprising yet inevitable conclusion. We wanted to honor everyone associated with the show.”
That included bringing former series regular Agyeman back for the home stretch. “None of us wanted Freema to leave,” Schulner confirms, “but once she did, we knew we had something dynamic and explosive to play with.”
Additionally, Schulner sees Dr. Bloom’s current dilemma as something that she “just keeps replaying over and over in her life, and that she really can’t get away from. We knew we had to find a way for her to confront that initial trauma and see if she could come out the other side.”
Schulman reports that the “New Amsterdam” ending came together somewhat unusually, with several parties all having a say in it, … in remarkably similar ways.
“I was sitting at breakfast,” he recalls, “and my 11-year-old daughter pitched an ending to the show. I looked at my wife and said, ‘That’s pretty good.’ Then, a week later, I was on the set with one of the writers and she pitched me the same ending. I was like, ‘Whoa. That is weird.’ And two days after that, another writer e-mailed me and said, ‘This may be crazy, but what do you think about this for the ending of the show?’ And it was the same idea!
“And I was finally like, ‘OK. The universe is telling me this is how the show wants to end.’ ”